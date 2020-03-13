Log in
ALBA MINERAL RESOURCES PLC

ALBA MINERAL RESOURCES PLC

(ALBA)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/13 05:31:14 am
0.0868 GBp   +24.00%
Alba Mineral Resources : Horse Hill Update

03/13/2020 | 05:49am EDT

13 March 2020

Alba Mineral Resources plc

("Alba" or the "Company")

OGA Gives Long-Term Production Consent to Horse Hill Oil Field

Alba Mineral Resources plc (AIM: ALBA), the diversified mineral exploration and development company, announces that it has received the following update from UK Oil & Gas Plc ("UKOG"), the majority owner of Horse Hill Developments Limited ("HHDL"), the operator of Horse Hill licences PEDL 137 and PEDL 246 in which Alba has an 11.765% interest:

  • The Oil and Gas Authority ("OGA") has approved the Horse Hill Field Development Plan
    ("FDP") and consented to the start of long-term production ("Production") from the field.
  • This key consent will enable net recoverable reserves to be allocated to the field, a pre- requisite for future potential debt-based funding. It will also permit HHDL to enter into long-term contracts for field operations which can help to reduce operating costs.
  • Portland oil pool Production will commence via Horse Hill-1("HH-1"), with Kimmeridge Production planned to be added in late spring via a conversion of the well to a dual completion. Production from Horse Hill-2z("HH-2z") is planned to follow upon completion of the current extended well testing campaign.

George Frangeskides, Alba's Executive Chairman, commented:

"This confirmation of the OGA's approval of the Horse Hill FDP and the start of long-term production is very welcome and positive news indeed."

Forward Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements relating to expected or anticipated future events and anticipated results that are forward-looking in nature and, as a result, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, such as general economic, market and business conditions, competition for qualified staff, the regulatory process and actions, technical issues, new legislation, uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans, uncertainties resulting from working in a new political jurisdiction, uncertainties regarding the results of exploration, uncertainties regarding the timing and granting of prospecting rights, uncertainties regarding the Company's or any third party's ability to execute and implement future plans, and the occurrence of unexpected events. Actual results achieved may vary from the information provided herein as a result of numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors.

Qualified Person's Statement

The technical information contained in this announcement has been reviewed and approved by Feroz Sultan (B.Sc (Hons) Geology, M.Sc, Petroleum and Structural Geology, Karachi and M.Sc Petroleum Geology, Imperial College London), a petroleum geologist with over 45 years' experience in the management, exploration, development and production of oil and gas.

1

Glossary

dual completion:a production well with two sets of steel production tubing and pumps which enables two separate oil pools to be produced simultaneously;

oil field:

an accumulation, pool or group of pools of oil in the subsurface that

produces oil to surface;

reserves:

Those quantities of petroleum that, by analysis of geoscience and

engineering data, can be estimated with reasonable certainty to be

commercially recoverable from a given date forward from known reservoirs

and under defined economic conditions, operating methods, and

government regulations; and

well test:

or "flow test", involves testing a well by flowing hydrocarbons to surface,

typically through a test separator; key measured parameters are oil and

gas flow rates, downhole pressure and surface pressure. The overall

objective is to identify the well's capacity to produce hydrocarbons at a

commercial flow rate and volumes.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.

For further information, please contact:

Alba Mineral Resources plc

+44 20 3907 4297

George Frangeskides, Executive Chairman

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (Nomad)

+44 20 7213 0880

James Caithie / Liam Murray

First Equity Limited (Broker)

+44 20 7374 2212

Jason Robertson

Alba's Project and Investment Portfolio

Project (commodity)

Location

Ownership

Mining Projects

Amitsoq (graphite)

Greenland

90%

Clogau (gold)

Wales

90%

Inglefield (copper, cobalt, gold)

Greenland

100%

Limerick (zinc-lead)

Ireland

100%

Melville Bay (iron ore)

Greenland

51%

TBS (ilmenite)

Greenland

100%

Oil & Gas Investments

Brockham (oil)

England

5%

Horse Hill (oil)

England

11.765%

2

Disclaimer

Alba Mineral Resources plc published this content on 13 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2020 09:47:00 UTC
