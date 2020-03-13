Alba Mineral Resources : Horse Hill Update

13 March 2020

Alba Mineral Resources plc

("Alba" or the "Company")

OGA Gives Long-Term Production Consent to Horse Hill Oil Field

Alba Mineral Resources plc (AIM: ALBA), the diversified mineral exploration and development company, announces that it has received the following update from UK Oil & Gas Plc ("UKOG"), the majority owner of Horse Hill Developments Limited ("HHDL"), the operator of Horse Hill licences PEDL 137 and PEDL 246 in which Alba has an 11.765% interest:

The Oil and Gas Authority ("OGA") has approved the Horse Hill Field Development Plan

("FDP") and consented to the start of long-term production ("Production") from the field.

("FDP") and consented to the start of long-term production ("Production") from the field. This key consent will enable net recoverable reserves to be allocated to the field, a pre- requisite for future potential debt-based funding. It will also permit HHDL to enter into long-term contracts for field operations which can help to reduce operating costs.

debt-based funding. It will also permit HHDL to enter into long-term contracts for field operations which can help to reduce operating costs. Portland oil pool Production will commence via Horse Hill-1("HH-1"), with Kimmeridge Production planned to be added in late spring via a conversion of the well to a dual completion. Production from Horse Hill-2z("HH-2z") is planned to follow upon completion of the current extended well testing campaign.

George Frangeskides, Alba's Executive Chairman, commented:

"This confirmation of the OGA's approval of the Horse Hill FDP and the start of long-term production is very welcome and positive news indeed."

Forward Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements relating to expected or anticipated future events and anticipated results that are forward-looking in nature and, as a result, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, such as general economic, market and business conditions, competition for qualified staff, the regulatory process and actions, technical issues, new legislation, uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans, uncertainties resulting from working in a new political jurisdiction, uncertainties regarding the results of exploration, uncertainties regarding the timing and granting of prospecting rights, uncertainties regarding the Company's or any third party's ability to execute and implement future plans, and the occurrence of unexpected events. Actual results achieved may vary from the information provided herein as a result of numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors.

Qualified Person's Statement

The technical information contained in this announcement has been reviewed and approved by Feroz Sultan (B.Sc (Hons) Geology, M.Sc, Petroleum and Structural Geology, Karachi and M.Sc Petroleum Geology, Imperial College London), a petroleum geologist with over 45 years' experience in the management, exploration, development and production of oil and gas.

1