Alba SE

01/18 08:09:18 am
69.5 EUR   +2.21%
Plastics Recycling Awards Europe 2019: Interseroh and EREMA among the finalists

01/18/2019 | 09:30am EST

18.01.2019

Innovation in plastics recycling

Awards Europe. Together with the technology manufacturer EREMA, the environmental services provider goes into the race for the sought-after award in the category 'Recycling Machinery Innovation of the Year' with the cascade extrusion system COREMA®. COREMA® allows the manufacturing of customised recycling compounds for exceptionally high-quality applications in just one processing step for the first time. In its combination, the innovative technology was specially developed for Interseroh's requirements.

For years, Interseroh has already been working intensively on the development of high-quality recycled plastics for different market requirements through mechanical recycling of polyolefins. The use of the new COREMA® system now significantly shortens the manufacturing process of the recompounds: a 'one-extrusion process' allows customised formulas according to the customer's wish in just one step, instead of in two steps as previously. Direct in the manufacturing process, additives, modifiers and inorganic bulking agents are added in proportions of 0.25 to 40 per cent. In this respect, the quality control of the material rheology and colour-stability takes place on a digital basis and in real time. Thus, Interseroh can produce individual recompounds for particularly high-quality applications. The one-extrusion process also reduces the use of both energy and resources. The new process also reduces greenhouse gas emissions by up to 50 per cent in comparison with the use of new granulate from crude oil, also during the manufacturing of sophisticated formulas.

'We are pleased that, together, we were able to convince technically,' says Dr Manica Ulcnik-Krump, head of the Recycled Resource business unit at INTERSEROH Dienstleistungs GmbH, and Manfred Hackl, CEO of the EREMA Group. 'Being chosen among the finalists in the 'Recycling Machinery Innovation of the Year' category is a significant recognition of our efforts,' they add. 'COREMA® allows us to fulfil the wishes of our customers even more precisely and much more sustainably,' emphasises Dr Ulcnik-Krump.

About EREMA:

Not just one specialist among many, but the world market- and technology leader for plastics recycling systems. The consistent innovations of EREMA have been setting new standards for more than 30 years. Whether it is the in-house recycling of clean manufacturing waste or highly contaminated post-consumer waste - its range of efficient systems is aligned to all cases of application. For all thermoplastic plastics, biopolymers or compounds. For further information, visit www.erema-group.com.

Free use of the attached picture is authorised, provided the source 'ALBA Group/Amin Akhtar' is acknowledged.

Disclaimer

Alba SE published this content on 18 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2019 14:28:04 UTC
