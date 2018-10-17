Smart recycling: New technology for recompounds increases both quality and environmental benefit

17.10.2018

Interseroh and EREMA at the Fakuma 2018

+++ Interseroh and EREMA jointly present the COREMA® cascade extrusion system +++ Data transparency in real time for maximum processing stability with the recycling of plastic +++

Cologne/Friedrichshafen. Today, at the specialist international trade fair for plastics processing, the Fakuma in Friedrichshafen, environmental services provider Interseroh and technology manufacturer EREMA jointly presented the COREMA® cascade extrusions system. This system allows for the manufacturing of customised recycling compounds for exceptionally high-quality applications in just one processing step for the first time. 'With this innovative technology, which in its combination has been developed especially for the requirements of Interseroh, we are advancing to a new level in the field of plastics recycling,' explained Dr. Manica Ulcnik-Krump, Director of the Business Unit Recycled-Resource at INTERSEROH Dienstleistungs GmbH, at the event.

Interseroh is using the new technology in the scope of its many-time award-winning Recycled-Resource process. Along comparable lines to the compounding of new products, additives, modifying agents and inorganic fillers can be ad-mixed in shares of 0.25 to 40 percent. In this respect, the quality control of the material rheology and colour-stability takes place on a digital basis and in real time. 'The re360 Manufacturing Execution System brings additional safety to the manufacturing process,' explained Manfred Hackl, CEO of EREMA Group. 'The combination of optimised systems technology, transparent manufacturing and machine data as well as formula management ensures a high degree of process stability and high quality material, and with the maximum degree of flexibility.

The 'One Extrusion Process' also reduces the use of both energy and resources. The new process also reduces greenhouse gas emissions by up to 50 percent in comparison with the use of new granulate from crude oil, also during the manufacturing of sophisticated formulas. 'From our perspective, sustainable innovations of this kind represent the right way of fulfilling the objectives of the EU plastics strategy and successfully developing the circular economy further in Europe,' highlighted Ulcnik-Krump. 'In this way, we aren't just able to fulfil the customers' requirements on an efficient and targeted basis, we can also improve the environmental benefits of the plastic recyclate at a high level.'

About EREMA:

Not just one specialist among many, but the world market- and technology leader for plastics recycling systems. The consistent innovations of EREMA have been setting new standards for more than 30 years. Whether it is the in-house recycling of clean manufacturing waste or highly contaminated post-consumer waste - its range of efficient systems is aligned to all cases of application. For all thermoplastic plastics, biopolymers or compounds. For further information, visit www.erema-group.com.

