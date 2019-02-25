Albany International : A. William Higgins Appointed Chairman of Albany International Corp. Board

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) announced today that Director A.
William Higgins has been appointed as Chairman of its Board of
Directors, succeeding Director Erkie Kailbourne, who had served as
Chairman since 2008. Mr. Kailbourne will remain on the Board.
Mr. Higgins, age 60, joined the Albany Board in 2016, and currently
serves as Chairman of the Compensation Committee. He also serves as a
director of Kaman Corporation, a diversified aerospace and industrial
distribution company, and Bristow Group Inc., a leading global
industrial aviation services provider.
Outgoing Albany Chairman Erland E. (Erkie) Kailbourne said, “Bill’s
experience in public company leadership roles, including his experience
chairing a public company board, makes him the ideal person to lead
Albany’s Board during this exciting period of growth. His leadership
skills have been evident to his fellow Albany Directors since joining
the Board in 2016, most recently during his chairing of the Compensation
Committee. While I am grateful for having had the opportunity to serve
as the Company’s Chairman for the last ten years, I am just as grateful
to be able to leave the chairmanship in the hands of a colleague as
capable, trusted and talented as Bill Higgins.”
Chairman Higgins said, “I am honored and grateful to be appointed as
Albany’s Chairman by my colleagues on the Company’s Board. I look
forward to working closely with my fellow Directors, and especially with
President and CEO Olivier Jarrault, during this especially exciting time
in Albany’s history. With their help, I will endeavor to lead the Board
with the same skill as Erkie has for the past decade.”
About Albany International Corp.
Albany International Corp. is a global advanced textiles and materials
processing company, with two core businesses. Machine Clothing is the
world's leading producer of custom-designed fabrics and belts essential
to production in the paper, nonwovens, and other process industries.
Albany Engineered Composites is a rapidly growing supplier of highly
engineered composite parts for the aerospace industry. Albany
International is headquartered in Rochester, New Hampshire, operates 22
plants in 10 countries, employs 4,400 people worldwide, and is listed on
the New York Stock Exchange (Symbol AIN). Additional information about
the Company and its products and services can be found at www.albint.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190225006055/en/