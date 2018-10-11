Log in
ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP. (AIN)
Albany International : Announces Earnings Release Date

10/11/2018 | 07:16pm CEST

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) will release 2018 third-quarter financial results after the close of the market on Tuesday, October 30, 2018. The Company will host a webcast to discuss earnings at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, October 31.

Interested parties are invited to listen to the webcast via the Company’s Investor Relations website at www.albint.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website at approximately noon Eastern Time on October 31.

About Albany International Corp.

Albany International Corp. is a global advanced textiles and materials processing company, with two core businesses. Machine Clothing is the world's leading producer of custom-designed fabrics and belts essential to production in the paper, nonwovens, and other process industries. Albany Engineered Composites is a rapidly growing supplier of highly engineered composite parts for the aerospace industry. Albany International is headquartered in Rochester, New Hampshire, operates 22 plants in 10 countries, employs 4,400 people worldwide, and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (Symbol AIN). Additional information about the Company and its products and services can be found at www.albint.com.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 969 M
EBIT 2018 107 M
Net income 2018 61,1 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 28,61
P/E ratio 2019 22,83
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,48x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,21x
Capitalization 2 400 M
Technical analysis trends ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 74,0 $
Spread / Average Target -0,72%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Olivier M. Jarrault President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Erland E. Kailbourne Chairman
John B. Cozzolino Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Robert Alan Hansen Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Dawne H. Wimbrow Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP.16.78%2 400
NORDSON CORPORATION-12.48%7 752
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS CO LTD--.--%5 629
MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC-17.52%4 766
JOHN BEAN TECHNOLOGIES CORP-1.92%3 461
HAITIAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-30.13%3 398
