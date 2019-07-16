Albany International : Announces Earnings Release Date

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) will release 2019 second-quarter financial results after the close of the market on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. The Company will host a webcast to discuss earnings at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, July 31.

Interested parties are invited to listen to the webcast via the Company’s Investor Relations website at www.albint.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website at approximately noon Eastern Time on July 31.

About Albany International Corp.

Albany International is a leading developer and manufacturer of engineered components, using advanced materials processing and automation capabilities, with two core businesses. Machine Clothing is the world’s leading producer of fabrics and process felts used in the manufacture of all grades of paper products. Albany Engineered Composites is a rapidly growing designer and manufacturer of advanced materials-based engineered components for jet engine and airframe applications, supporting both commercial and military platforms. Albany International is headquartered in Rochester, New Hampshire, operates 22 plants in 10 countries, employs 4,400 people worldwide, and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (Symbol AIN). Additional information about the Company and its products and services can be found at www.albint.com.

