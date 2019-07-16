Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Albany International Corp.    AIN

ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP.

(AIN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Albany International : Announces Earnings Release Date

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/16/2019 | 05:31pm EDT

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) will release 2019 second-quarter financial results after the close of the market on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. The Company will host a webcast to discuss earnings at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, July 31.

Interested parties are invited to listen to the webcast via the Company’s Investor Relations website at www.albint.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website at approximately noon Eastern Time on July 31.

About Albany International Corp.

Albany International is a leading developer and manufacturer of engineered components, using advanced materials processing and automation capabilities, with two core businesses. Machine Clothing is the world’s leading producer of fabrics and process felts used in the manufacture of all grades of paper products. Albany Engineered Composites is a rapidly growing designer and manufacturer of advanced materials-based engineered components for jet engine and airframe applications, supporting both commercial and military platforms. Albany International is headquartered in Rochester, New Hampshire, operates 22 plants in 10 countries, employs 4,400 people worldwide, and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (Symbol AIN). Additional information about the Company and its products and services can be found at www.albint.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP.
05:31pALBANY INTERNATIONAL : Announces Earnings Release Date
BU
06/06ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/04ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP /DE/ : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Oth..
AQ
06/04ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP. : Announces the Closing of a Secondary Offering
BU
05/30ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP. : Announces the Pricing of a Secondary Offering
BU
05/28ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP /DE/ : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Oth..
AQ
05/28ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP. : Announces the Launch of a Secondary Offering
BU
05/14ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP /DE/ : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Hol..
AQ
05/10ALBANY INTERNATIONAL : Declares Dividend
BU
05/01ALBANY INTERNATIONAL : DE/ MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CON..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 063 M
EBIT 2019 169 M
Net income 2019 110 M
Debt 2019 276 M
Yield 2019 0,90%
P/E ratio 2019 23,6x
P/E ratio 2020 20,3x
EV / Sales2019 2,69x
EV / Sales2020 2,41x
Capitalization 2 587 M
Chart ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP.
Duration : Period :
Albany International Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 85,00  $
Last Close Price 80,11  $
Spread / Highest target 16,1%
Spread / Average Target 6,10%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,88%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Olivier M. Jarrault President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Erland E. Kailbourne Chairman
John B. Cozzolino Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Robert Alan Hansen Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Dawne H. Wimbrow Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP.29.91%2 599
NORDSON CORPORATION16.36%7 801
WUXI LEAD INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT CO LTD--.--%4 244
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS CO LTD--.--%4 184
MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC-6.23%3 924
JOHN BEAN TECHNOLOGIES CORP67.02%3 866
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About