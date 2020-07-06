Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Albany International Corp.    AIN

ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP.

(AIN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Albany International : Announces Earnings Release Date

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/06/2020 | 04:36pm EDT

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) will release 2020 second-quarter financial results Wednesday, July 29, 2020 after market close.

The Company will host a webcast to discuss earnings at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, July 30. Interested parties are encouraged to listen to the webcast via the Company’s Investor Relations website at www.albint.com.

Those without internet access may dial into the conference using the appropriate telephone number below. Please provide your name, company and access code 1682440 to the operator:

  • Within the US: 1-844-721-7241
  • Outside the US: 1-409-207-6955

A replay of the webcast will be available on the website at approximately noon Eastern Time July 30.

About Albany International Corp.

Albany International is a leading developer and manufacturer of engineered components, using advanced materials processing and automation capabilities, with two core businesses. Machine Clothing is the world’s leading producer of fabrics and process felts used in the manufacture of all grades of paper products. Albany Engineered Composites is a rapidly growing designer and manufacturer of advanced materials-based engineered components for jet engine and airframe applications, supporting both commercial and military platforms. Albany International is headquartered in Rochester, New Hampshire, operates 23 plants in 11 countries, employs approximately 4,600 people worldwide, and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (Symbol AIN). Additional information about the Company and its products and services can be found at www.albint.com.

# # #


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP.
04:36pALBANY INTERNATIONAL : Announces Earnings Release Date
BU
06/04ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/19ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP /DE/ : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Hol..
AQ
05/18ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP /DE/ : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form..
AQ
05/15ALBANY INTERNATIONAL : Declares Dividend
BU
05/06ALBANY INTERNATIONAL : to Present at Bank of America Transportation and Industri..
BU
04/30ALBANY INTERNATIONAL : DE/ MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CON..
AQ
04/29ALBANY INTERNATIONAL : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/29ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP /DE/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, ..
AQ
04/29ALBANY INTERNATIONAL : Reports First-quarter 2020 Results
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 900 M - -
Net income 2020 79,5 M - -
Net Debt 2020 168 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 22,9x
Yield 2020 1,17%
Capitalization 1 840 M 1 840 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,23x
Nbr of Employees 4 600
Free-Float 74,8%
Chart ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP.
Duration : Period :
Albany International Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 62,00 $
Last Close Price 56,94 $
Spread / Highest target 22,9%
Spread / Average Target 8,89%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew William Higgins President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Erland E. Kailbourne Chairman
Stephen M. Nolan Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Robert Alan Hansen Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Christine L. Standish Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP.-25.00%1 840
NORDSON CORPORATION14.31%10 737
WUHAN GUIDE INFRARED CO., LTD.144.31%6 679
VALMET OYJ9.69%3 938
MAREL HF.13.52%3 746
HAITIAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-8.90%3 357
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group