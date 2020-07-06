Albany International : Announces Earnings Release Date

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) will release 2020 second-quarter financial results Wednesday, July 29, 2020 after market close.

The Company will host a webcast to discuss earnings at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, July 30. Interested parties are encouraged to listen to the webcast via the Company’s Investor Relations website at www.albint.com.

Those without internet access may dial into the conference using the appropriate telephone number below. Please provide your name, company and access code 1682440 to the operator:

Within the US: 1-844-721-7241

Outside the US: 1-409-207-6955

A replay of the webcast will be available on the website at approximately noon Eastern Time July 30.

About Albany International Corp.

Albany International is a leading developer and manufacturer of engineered components, using advanced materials processing and automation capabilities, with two core businesses. Machine Clothing is the world’s leading producer of fabrics and process felts used in the manufacture of all grades of paper products. Albany Engineered Composites is a rapidly growing designer and manufacturer of advanced materials-based engineered components for jet engine and airframe applications, supporting both commercial and military platforms. Albany International is headquartered in Rochester, New Hampshire, operates 23 plants in 11 countries, employs approximately 4,600 people worldwide, and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (Symbol AIN). Additional information about the Company and its products and services can be found at www.albint.com.

# # #

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200706005402/en/