ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP.

(AIN)
Albany International : Declares Dividend

08/29/2019 | 10:31am EDT

The Board of Directors of Albany International Corp. (NYSE: AIN) today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share on the Company’s Class A and Class B Common Stock, payable October 7, 2019, to shareholders of record on September 9, 2019.

Albany International is a leading developer and manufacturer of engineered components, using advanced materials processing and automation capabilities, with two core businesses. Machine Clothing is the world’s leading producer of fabrics and process felts used in the manufacture of all grades of paper products. Albany Engineered Composites is a rapidly growing designer and manufacturer of advanced materials-based engineered components for jet engine and airframe applications, supporting both commercial and military platforms. Albany International is headquartered in Rochester, New Hampshire, operates 22 plants in 10 countries, employs 4,700 people worldwide, and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (Symbol AIN). Additional information about the Company and its products and services can be found at www.albint.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 058 M
EBIT 2019 177 M
Net income 2019 114 M
Debt 2019 266 M
Yield 2019 0,90%
P/E ratio 2019 22,8x
P/E ratio 2020 20,4x
EV / Sales2019 2,69x
EV / Sales2020 2,42x
Capitalization 2 580 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 86,00  $
Last Close Price 79,87  $
Spread / Highest target 16,4%
Spread / Average Target 7,67%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,16%
Managers
NameTitle
Olivier M. Jarrault President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Erland E. Kailbourne Chairman
John B. Cozzolino Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Robert Alan Hansen Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Dawne H. Wimbrow Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP.27.94%2 580
NORDSON CORPORATION11.39%7 657
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS CO LTD--.--%3 863
MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC-13.81%3 660
JOHN BEAN TECHNOLOGIES CORP40.51%3 195
HAITIAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-5.92%2 909
