Albany International Corp.    AIN

ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP.

(AIN)
News 
News

Albany International : Declares Dividend

02/21/2020 | 11:36am EST

The Board of Directors of Albany International Corp. (NYSE: AIN) today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.19 per share on the Company’s Class A and Class B Common Stock, payable April 8, 2020, to shareholders of record on March 20, 2020.

Albany International is a leading developer and manufacturer of engineered components, using advanced materials processing and automation capabilities, with two core businesses. Machine Clothing is the world’s leading producer of fabrics and process felts used in the manufacture of all grades of paper products. Albany Engineered Composites is a rapidly growing designer and manufacturer of advanced materials-based engineered components for jet engine and airframe applications, supporting both commercial and military platforms. Albany International is headquartered in Rochester, New Hampshire, operates 23 plants in 11 countries, employs approximately 4,600 people worldwide, and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (Symbol AIN). Additional information about the Company and its products and services can be found at www.albint.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Latest news on ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP.
11:36aALBANY INTERNATIONAL : Declares Dividend
BU
02/10ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP /DE/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, ..
AQ
02/10ALBANY INTERNATIONAL : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/10ALBANY INTERNATIONAL : Reports Fourth-Quarter 2019 Results
BU
02/05ALBANY INTERNATIONAL : to Present at Cowen Aerospace/Defense & Industrials Confe..
BU
01/23ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP /DE/ : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form..
AQ
01/21ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP /DE/ : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form..
AQ
01/21ALBANY INTERNATIONAL : Appoints A. William Higgins as Chief Executive Officer
BU
01/15ALBANY INTERNATIONAL : Announces Earnings Release Date
BU
2019ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 003 M
EBIT 2020 156 M
Net income 2020 102 M
Debt 2020 183 M
Yield 2020 1,02%
P/E ratio 2020 23,7x
P/E ratio 2021 19,8x
EV / Sales2020 2,59x
EV / Sales2021 2,34x
Capitalization 2 411 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 75,00  $
Last Close Price 74,63  $
Spread / Highest target 7,20%
Spread / Average Target 0,50%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,88%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew William Higgins President & Chief Executive Officer
Erland E. Kailbourne Chairman
Stephen M. Nolan Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Robert Alan Hansen Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Christine L. Standish Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP.-1.70%2 411
NORDSON CORPORATION5.69%9 955
WUHAN GUIDE INFRARED CO.,LTD.--.--%5 488
MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC.-8.22%3 989
VALMET OYJ9.83%3 783
JOHN BEAN TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION0.59%3 588
