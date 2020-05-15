Log in
Albany International : Declares Dividend

05/15/2020

The Board of Directors of Albany International Corp. (NYSE: AIN) today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.19 per share on the Company’s Class A and Class B Common Stock, payable July 10, 2020, to shareholders of record on June 5, 2020.

Albany International is a leading developer and manufacturer of engineered components, using advanced materials processing and automation capabilities, with two core businesses. Machine Clothing is the world’s leading producer of fabrics and process felts used in the manufacture of all grades of paper products. Albany Engineered Composites is a rapidly growing designer and manufacturer of advanced materials-based engineered components for jet engine and airframe applications, supporting both commercial and military platforms. Albany International is headquartered in Rochester, New Hampshire, operates 23 plants in 11 countries, employs approximately 4,600 people worldwide, and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (Symbol AIN). Additional information about the Company and its products and services can be found at www.albint.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 906 M
EBIT 2020 145 M
Net income 2020 80,6 M
Debt 2020 167 M
Yield 2020 1,34%
P/E ratio 2020 19,5x
P/E ratio 2021 15,5x
EV / Sales2020 1,96x
EV / Sales2021 1,78x
Capitalization 1 607 M
Technical analysis trends ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 63,25 $
Last Close Price 49,72 $
Spread / Highest target 40,8%
Spread / Average Target 27,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,61%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew William Higgins President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Erland E. Kailbourne Chairman
Stephen M. Nolan Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Robert Alan Hansen Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Christine L. Standish Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP.-34.51%1 607
NORDSON CORPORATION-0.29%9 394
WUHAN GUIDE INFRARED CO., LTD.-0.36%5 786
MAREL HF.6.68%3 364
VALMET OYJ-6.41%3 229
HAITIAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-6.65%3 179
