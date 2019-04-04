Log in
Albemarle Corporation : to release first quarter 2019 earnings results on Wednesday, May 8, 2019

0
04/04/2019 | 04:16pm EDT

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a leader in the global specialty chemicals industry, announced today that it will release its first quarter 2019 earnings after the NYSE closes on Wednesday, May 8, 2019.

Albemarle Corp. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Albemarle Corporation)

The company will hold its conference call to discuss first quarter 2019 results on Thursday, May 9, at 9:00 a.m. ET. This call will be webcast and can be accessed through Albemarle Corporation's website at http://investors.albemarle.com, via the webcast link below or by phone at the following number:

US Toll free:

+1 844 347 1034

International direct:

+1 209 905 5910

Passcode:

3266768

Webcast:

Q1 webcast link 

To avoid registration wait times, participants are encouraged to dial in at least five minutes before the start of the call or pre-register online at any time.

An online replay of this call will be available on Albemarle Corporation's website (for 12 months) and by phone at the following number (for 7 days):

US Toll free:

+1 855 859 2056

International direct:

+1 404 537 3406

Passcode:

3266768

About Albemarle
Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), headquartered in Charlotte, NC, is a global specialty chemicals company with leading positions in lithium, bromine and refining catalysts. We power the potential of companies in many of the world's largest and most critical industries, from energy and communications to transportation and electronics.  Working side-by-side with our customers, we develop value-added, customized solutions that make them more competitive. Our solutions combine the finest technology and ingredients with the knowledge and know-how of our highly experienced and talented team of operators, scientists and engineers

Discovering and implementing new and better performance-based sustainable solutions is what motivates all of us. We think beyond business-as-usual to drive innovations that create lasting value. Albemarle employs approximately 5,400 people and serves customers in approximately 100 countries. We regularly post information to www.albemarle.com, including notification of events, news, financial performance, investor presentations and webcasts, non-GAAP reconciliations, SEC filings and other information regarding our company, its businesses and the markets it serves.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/albemarle-corporation-to-release-first-quarter-2019-earnings-results-on-wednesday-may-8-2019-300825028.html

SOURCE Albemarle Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
