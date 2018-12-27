Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Albemarle    ALB

ALBEMARLE (ALB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Exclusive: Chile to delay arbitration with top lithium producer Albemarle

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/27/2018 | 10:51pm CET
FILE PHOTO: Water fight raises questions over Chile lithium mining

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Chile will delay a previously announced arbitration with Albemarle Co, the world's top lithium producer, in anticipation that the U.S.-based miner will make a new offer to bring it into compliance with a 2016 contract, a source close to the negotiations told Reuters.

Under the contract, U.S.-based Albemarle had agreed to provide as much as 25 percent of its annual production at a discount to companies seeking to produce battery metals within Chile.

But state development agency Corfo, which leases mining rights to Albemarle in the lithium-rich Salar de Atacama, had in October threatened to refer the dispute to the Paris-based International Chamber of Commerce, saying the miner had failed to make a "serious" offer to the companies, thus violating the terms of its contract.

The source with knowledge of the negotiations told Reuters attorneys for Albemarle and Corfo had continued conversations recently and that Corfo anticipated Albemarle would soon make a more favorable offer.

Albemarle did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Albemarle had previously said it regretted the disagreement, but decried what it considered the "substantial difference" between the contractual agreement and what Corfo is now demanding.

The contract clause that requires Albemarle to provide the ultralight battery metal at a reduced price is intended to help spur a value-added lithium industry.

In March, Corfo awarded contracts to Chile's Molymet, China's Sichuan Fulin Industrial Group and a joint venture between Samsung SDI Co Ltd and South Korea's POSCO to produce battery components in Chile using discounted lithium from the Atacama, for a total investment of $754 million.

All of the projects are awaiting resolution of the contract dispute with Albemarle, Corfo has said.

(Reporting by Antonio De la Jara; Writing by Dave Sherwood; Editing by Phil Berlowitz and Richard Chang)

By Antonio De la Jara
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALBEMARLE 1.23% 77.22 Delayed Quote.-40.36%
SOCIEDAD QUIMICA Y MINERA (A SHARE) --End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALBEMARLE
10:51pEXCLUSIVE : Chile to delay arbitration with top lithium producer Albemarle
RE
12/17ALBEMARLE CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
12/14ALBEMARLE : Announces Definitive Agreement with Mineral Resources Limited to For..
PR
12/13ALBEMARLE : Ex-dividend day for
FA
12/05EXCLUSIVE : Albemarle pushes Chile to reverse lithium quota decision - filings
RE
12/03Tianqi buys stake in lithium miner SQM from Nutrien for $4.1 billion
RE
12/03Tianqi buys stake in lithium miner SQM from Nutrien for $4.1 billion
RE
11/27LITHIUM BOOM RAISES QUESTION : What Is Its Price?
DJ
11/21ALBEMARLE : Signs Exclusivity Agreement with Mineral Resources Limited for 50/50..
PR
11/15ALBEMARLE : Launches Innovative XPLORE™ Platform and its First Product, KF..
PR
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 3 367 M
EBIT 2018 812 M
Net income 2018 691 M
Debt 2018 1 134 M
Yield 2018 1,79%
P/E ratio 2018 11,62
P/E ratio 2019 12,44
EV / Sales 2018 2,74x
EV / Sales 2019 2,65x
Capitalization 8 101 M
Chart ALBEMARLE
Duration : Period :
Albemarle Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALBEMARLE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 120 $
Spread / Average Target 58%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Luke C. Kissam Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Scott A. Tozier Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Glen Merfeld Chief Technology Officer
Harriett Tee Taggart Independent Director
William H. Hernandez Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALBEMARLE-40.36%8 101
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION SJSC--.--%92 441
AIR LIQUIDE1.67%52 266
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO LTD-28.65%31 357
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES-26.20%31 237
GIVAUDAN1.47%21 261
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.