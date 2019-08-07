Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Albemarle Corporation    ALB

ALBEMARLE CORPORATION

(ALB)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Albemarle : Chemicals maker Albemarle profit beats, raises 2019 earnings forecast

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2019 | 06:50pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Brine pools from a lithium mine, that belongs U.S.-based Albemarle Corp, is seen on the Atacama salt flat in the Atacama desert

(Reuters) - Albemarle Corp beat quarterly profit estimates on higher demand for bromine and raised its 2019 adjusted profit forecast on Wednesday, sending shares of the world's largest lithium producer up over 10% in extended trading.

Sales of bromine, a chemical used to make fire extinguishers, were driven by demand in flame retardants for electronics, clear completion fluids, and polymer resins, despite weakness in automotive and construction, sectors that have been hit by trade tensions and fears of slowing global growth.

Revenue from the chemical surged 15.8% to $255.4 million in the second quarter, ahead of analysts' estimates of $229.7 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Sales from the company's largest segment lithium, used to make electric car batteries, rose only 2.3% to $324.8 million, compared with a 30.2% jump in the year-ago quarter. Analysts were expecting sales of $354.7 million.

Lithium demand has been affected by a slump in the sector, with its prices expected to be subdued in 2019, due to U.S.-China trade tensions and China's cuts to electric vehicle subsidies.

To cope with the weakness, Albemarle early this month revised its deal to buy into Australia's Mineral Resources Ltd's Wodgina mine to lower its cash offer than it had previously stated.

"The recently announced amendments to our transaction with Mineral Resources Limited and our decision to delay indefinitely certain lithium expansion projects will allow us to reduce capital expenditures significantly," Chief Executive officer Luke Kissam said in a statement.

Net income attributable to the company fell 49% to $154.2 million, or $1.45 cents per share in the quarter ended June 30.

The company raised its full-year adjusted profit forecast to between $6.25 and $6.65 per share, from $6.10 to $6.50 expected earlier, and maintained its sales forecast.

Total revenue rose nearly 4% to $885.1 million.

Excluding items, the company posted a profit of $1.55 per share, beating analysts' estimates of $1.44 per share.

(Reporting by Nishara Karuvalli Pathikkal; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Shinjini Ganguli)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION 3.27% 67.59 Delayed Quote.-15.08%
MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED -2.03% 14.46 End-of-day quote.-4.59%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALBEMARLE CORPORATION
06:50pALBEMARLE : Chemicals maker Albemarle profit beats, raises 2019 earnings forecas..
RE
04:40pALBEMARLE : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:38pALBEMARLE CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statem..
AQ
04:16pALBEMARLE : reports second quarter growth and raises full year EPS guidance
PR
08/06ALBEMARLE CORPORATION : to host 2019 Investor Day on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
PR
08/02ALBEMARLE CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
07/31ALBEMARLE : Announces Amendment to its Definitive Agreement with Mineral Resourc..
PR
07/24ALBEMARLE CORPORATION : Announces Dividend
PR
07/23ALBEMARLE CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Amendments to Articl..
AQ
07/23ALBEMARLE : Glenda Minor, Holly Van Deursen Appointed to Albemarle Corporation B..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 3 671 M
EBIT 2019 859 M
Net income 2019 670 M
Debt 2019 1 956 M
Yield 2019 2,09%
P/E ratio 2019 10,8x
P/E ratio 2020 10,2x
EV / Sales2019 2,48x
EV / Sales2020 2,34x
Capitalization 7 162 M
Chart ALBEMARLE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Albemarle Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALBEMARLE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 95,18  $
Last Close Price 67,59  $
Spread / Highest target 132%
Spread / Average Target 40,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,83%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Luke C. Kissam Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Scott A. Tozier Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Glen Merfeld Chief Technology Officer
Harriett Tee Taggart Independent Director
William H. Hernandez Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION-15.08%6 935
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION SJSC--.--%81 729
AIR LIQUIDE11.11%57 405
AIR LIQUIDE SA (ADR)--.--%57 405
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO LTD28.58%42 024
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES-8.85%25 412
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group