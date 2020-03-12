Albemarle Corporation : to Attend Goldman Sachs Chemicals Intensity Days Conference

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a leader in the global specialty chemicals industry, announced today Eric Norris, President, Lithium, will speak at the Goldman Sachs Chemicals Intensity Days Conference on Tuesday, March 24, 2020.

In addition to Norris, Sharon McGee, Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Development, will also join the conference.

The conference will be an audio-only webcast with dial-in option, out of abundance of caution and as travel restrictions continue to evolve due to COVID-19 virus. The webcast and dial-in numbers will be posted closer to the event. The presentation will be accessible at the time of the event through the Events and Presentations page on Albemarle's website at http://investors.albemarle.com.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is a global specialty chemicals company with leading positions in lithium, bromine and refining catalysts. We power the potential of companies in many of the world's largest and most critical industries, from energy and communications to transportation and electronics. Working side-by-side with our customers, we develop value-added, customized solutions that make them more competitive. Our solutions combine the finest technology and ingredients with the knowledge and know-how of our highly experienced and talented team of operators, scientists and engineers.

Discovering and implementing new and better performance-based sustainable solutions is what motivates all of us. We think beyond business-as-usual to drive innovations that create lasting value. Albemarle employs approximately 5,400 people and serves customers in approximately 100 countries. We regularly post information to www.albemarle.com, including notification of events, news, financial performance, investor presentations and webcasts, non-GAAP reconciliations, SEC filings and other information regarding our company, its businesses and the markets it serves.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/albemarle-corporation-to-attend-goldman-sachs-chemicals-intensity-days-conference-301022388.html

SOURCE Albemarle Corporation