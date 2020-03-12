Albemarle : Demonstrates Green Building Leadership with LEED Gold Certification

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a leader in the global specialty chemicals industry, announced today it has been awarded a LEED® Gold certification by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) for its headquarters expansion project in Charlotte, N.C.

The LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) green building program is the most widely used green building rating system in the world and an international symbol of excellence. Projects pursuing LEED certification earn points for various green building strategies across several categories. LEED rating levels include Certified, Silver, Gold or Platinum.

Albemarle's project earned 64 points under the new LEED v4 standards including all points for the Innovation category, which recognizes creative application of design, technology and building features. The USGBC recognized the company for implementing practical and measurable strategies and solutions aimed at achieving high performance in the following categories: water efficiency, energy use and atmosphere, materials and resources, indoor environmental quality, and location and transportation.

"Our goal was to create a workplace that would inspire creativity, foster collaboration and generate pride for our employees," said Luke Kissam, Albemarle CEO. "Thanks to our dedicated project team, we have done so in a way that truly demonstrates Albemarle's commitment to sustainability."

"The work of innovative building projects like Albemarle is a fundamental driving force in transforming the way our buildings are built, designed and operated," said Mahesh Ramanujam, president and CEO, USGBC. "Buildings that achieve LEED certification are lowering carbon emissions, reducing operating costs and conserving resources while prioritizing sustainable practices and human health."

The Albemarle project, completed in January 2019, features approximately 141,000 square feet of office space spread over six floors of the North Tower building in the Capitol Towers development located in Charlotte's SouthPark neighborhood. The North Tower project was awarded LEED Gold in 2017.

This is the second time Albemarle has earned LEED Gold status on a project. When the company moved its global headquarters from Baton Rouge, La., to Charlotte it pursued the same commitment to green building principles. That project, completed in June 2016, featured 47,000 square feet of office space spread over two floors of the South Tower in the Capitol Towers development. The company has since expanded and moved its offices to the North Tower location.

Project partners on the Albemarle project include Lincoln Harris, property owner and manager; LS3P, architectural design; Tyler 2, building and construction services; and Ecoimpact Consulting, LEED consultant.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is a global specialty chemicals company with leading positions in lithium, bromine and refining catalysts. We power the potential of companies in many of the world's largest and most critical industries, from energy and communications to transportation and electronics. Working side-by-side with our customers, we develop value-added, customized solutions that make them more competitive. Our solutions combine the finest technology and ingredients with the knowledge and know-how of our highly experienced and talented team of operators, scientists and engineers.

Discovering and implementing new and better performance-based sustainable solutions is what motivates all of us. We think beyond business-as-usual to drive innovations that create lasting value. Albemarle employs approximately 5,400 people and serves customers in approximately 100 countries. We regularly post information to www.albemarle.com, including notification of events, news, financial performance, investor presentations and webcasts, non-GAAP reconciliations, SEC filings and other information regarding our company, its businesses and the markets it serves.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/albemarle-demonstrates-green-building-leadership-with-leed-gold-certification-301021544.html

SOURCE Albemarle Corporation