Albemarle : shares rise on profit beat, upbeat 2019 earnings forecast

08/07/2019 | 05:19pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Brine pools from a lithium mine, that belongs U.S.-based Albemarle Corp, is seen on the Atacama salt flat in the Atacama desert

(Reuters) - Albemarle Corp, the world's largest lithium producer, posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday, aided by higher sales and prices of bromine and lithium, and raised its 2019 adjusted profit forecast, sending shares up 6% at $71.62 in extended trading.

The company sells most of its lithium on long-term contracts and hence was not affected by global trade tensions and China's cuts to electric vehicle subsidies in June.

Sales from the company's largest segment lithium, which is used to make electric car batteries rose 2.3% to $324.8 million in the second quarter, and sales of bromine, a chemical used to make fire extinguishers, surged 15.8% to $255.4 million during the quarter.

Excluding items, the company posted a profit of $1.55 per share, beating analysts' estimates of $1.44 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $154.2 million, or $1.45 cents per share in the quarter ended June 30, from $302.5 million, or $2.73 per share a year earlier.

The company raised its full-year adjusted profit forecast to between $6.25 and $6.65 per share, from $6.10 to $6.50 expected earlier and maintained its sales forecast.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said total revenue rose nearly 4% to $885.1 million.

(Reporting by Nishara Karuvalli Pathikkal; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Shinjini Ganguli)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 3 671 M
EBIT 2019 859 M
Net income 2019 670 M
Debt 2019 1 956 M
Yield 2019 2,16%
P/E ratio 2019 10,5x
P/E ratio 2020 9,91x
EV / Sales2019 2,42x
EV / Sales2020 2,29x
Capitalization 6 935 M
Chart ALBEMARLE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Albemarle Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALBEMARLE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 95,18  $
Last Close Price 65,45  $
Spread / Highest target 140%
Spread / Average Target 45,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,69%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Luke C. Kissam Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Scott A. Tozier Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Glen Merfeld Chief Technology Officer
Harriett Tee Taggart Independent Director
William H. Hernandez Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION-15.08%6 935
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION SJSC--.--%81 729
AIR LIQUIDE11.11%57 405
AIR LIQUIDE SA (ADR)--.--%57 405
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO LTD28.58%42 024
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES-8.85%25 412
