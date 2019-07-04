Log in
ALBENA AD

(6AB)
Albena : 11th International Conference AMiTaNS

07/04/2019 | 04:38am EDT

The 11th International Conference AMiTaNS (http://2019.eac4amitans.eu/) took place in Albena, between June 20-25, 2019.

Scientific research in the field of mathematics, technical and natural sciences brought together almost 100 scientists from 20 countries in two of Flamingo Grand Hotel's halls. A third of the them were under the age of 35, which brought special attention to them. For the first time in the conference history three of the fresh talents were awarded for their presentation with a certificate and a cash prize provided by the Swiss scientific magazine of Axioms. All the other young researchers were stumulated by the conference Organizing Committee with a certificate for participation and object prizes.

Disclaimer

Albena AD published this content on 04 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2019 07:07:14 UTC
EPS Revisions
