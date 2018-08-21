Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Albena : Grand concert - Birthday of "Albena"

08/21/2018 | 11:22am CEST

24.08 - 49'th Birthday of Albena
THE FOUR PIANISTS - 'The Jazz against the Classics' with 40 fingers

24.08
THE FOUR PIANISTS - 'The Jazz against the Classics' with 40 fingers
The FOUR PIANISTS is a unique ensemble composed of two classical and two jazz performers. Owing to their classical music education, they all feel right in their own element when using either style. With the power of their 40 fingers, they create inimitable moments on stage. Ivan Yanakov, Georgi Cherkin, Zhivko Petrov and Angel Zaberski are musicians enjoying an active international career and notable for their virtuosity and widely recognized artistry. Accompanied by two jazz musicians (percussions and bass), THE FOUR PIANIST will perform original arrangements of European and Bulgarian musical masterworks.

FRE ENTRY

MORE ABOUT THE FOUR VIRTUOSI
A virtuoso pianist, composer, and arranger, Zhivko Petrov is one of the greatest Bulgarian jazz pianist performing regularly in more than 30 countries all over the world. He is one of the founders of the Jazz Breakers jazz formation.

Georgi Cherkin is one of the most talented and celebrated contemporary Bulgarian pianists. He has given concerts in the famous Palais des Beaux-Arts in Brussels, Auditorium in Rome, the Convention Centre in Okinawa, the Seoul Arts Centre in Seoul, Musikhalle in Hamburg and the Kaufmann Concert Hall in New York.

A pianist, composer, and arranger, Angel Zaberski - junior is one of the most eminent names in Bulgarian jazz, with multiple published albums. He is the founder of several successful jazz formations and gives concerts in partnership with prominent Bulgarian musicians.

A pianist and a conductor with an active international career, Ivan Yanakov gives concerts in more than 30 countries in Europe, Asia, and Northern America. The great halls where the musician has left a trace with his virtuoso performances include Carnegie Recital Hall in New York, Tokyo Metropolitan Arts Center in Tokyo, Kitara Hall in Sapporo, City Hall in Hong Kong and others. He also plays chamber music with members of the London Philharmonics.

Disclaimer

Albena AD published this content on 21 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2018 09:21:07 UTC
