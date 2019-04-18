Log in
ALBERT TECHNOLOGIES LTD (ADGO)

ALBERT TECHNOLOGIES LTD

(ADGO)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 04/17 11:35:26 am
17.5 GBp   -7.89%
02:08aALBERT TECHNOLOGIES : Exercise of Options and AIM Rule 17 Update
PU
2018ALBERT TECHNOLOGIES : Results of EGM
PU
2018ALBERT TECHNOLOGIES : PDMR Shareholding
PU
News 
News

Albert Technologies : Exercise of Options and AIM Rule 17 Update

04/18/2019 | 02:08am EDT

18 April 2019

Albert Technologies Ltd.

('Albert Technologies', the 'Company' or the 'Group')

Exercise of Options and AIM Rule 17 Update

Albert Technologies (AIM: ALB.L) announces that, following the exercise of options by a few employees, it has issued and allotted 25,472 ordinary shares of NIS 0.01 in the share capital of the Company ('Ordinary Shares').

Application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for the 25,472 new Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM ('Admission') and dealings are expected to commence at 8.00 a.m. on or around 26 April 2019. The new Ordinary Shares will rank pari passuwith the Company's existing Ordinary Shares.

The total number of Ordinary Shares in issue following Admission will be 99,760,389. There are no Ordinary Shares held in treasury. The total number of voting rights in the Company is therefore 99,760,389. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

AIM Rule 17 Disclosure Schedule 2(g) Update

The Company announces pursuant to Rule 17 of the AIM Rules for Companies ('AIM Rules'), the following director's disclosure under Schedule Two, Paragraph (g) of the AIM Rules:

Robert Norman, Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company, has been appointed to the board of Simplifi Holdings, Inc. and has left the Boards of Inspo LLC and Playbuzz Ltd.

In addition, Meir Moshe, Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company, has joined the Board of Carasso Motors Ltd.

For further information, please contact:

Albert Technologies Ltd

Or Shani, Chief Executive Officer

Yoram Freund, Chief Financial Officer

https://albert.ai/

Tel: +972 3537 7137

Cantor Fitzgerald Europe (Nominated Adviser and Broker)

Philip Davies Corporate Finance

William Goode

Caspar Shand-Kydd Equity sales

Arthur Gordon

+44 (0)20 7894 7000

Disclaimer

Adgorithms Ltd. published this content on 18 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2019 06:07:09 UTC
