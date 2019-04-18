Albert Technologies : Exercise of Options and AIM Rule 17 Update

18 April 2019

Albert Technologies Ltd.

('Albert Technologies', the 'Company' or the 'Group')

Exercise of Options and AIM Rule 17 Update

Albert Technologies (AIM: ALB.L) announces that, following the exercise of options by a few employees, it has issued and allotted 25,472 ordinary shares of NIS 0.01 in the share capital of the Company ('Ordinary Shares').

Application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for the 25,472 new Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM ('Admission') and dealings are expected to commence at 8.00 a.m. on or around 26 April 2019. The new Ordinary Shares will rank pari passu with the Company's existing Ordinary Shares.

The total number of Ordinary Shares in issue following Admission will be 99,760,389. There are no Ordinary Shares held in treasury. The total number of voting rights in the Company is therefore 99,760,389. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

AIM Rule 17 Disclosure Schedule 2(g) Update

The Company announces pursuant to Rule 17 of the AIM Rules for Companies ('AIM Rules'), the following director's disclosure under Schedule Two, Paragraph (g) of the AIM Rules:

Robert Norman, Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company, has been appointed to the board of Simplifi Holdings, Inc. and has left the Boards of Inspo LLC and Playbuzz Ltd.

In addition, Meir Moshe, Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company, has joined the Board of Carasso Motors Ltd.

