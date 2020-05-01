Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Albioma    ABIO   FR0000060402

ALBIOMA

(ABIO)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Euronext Paris - 04/30 11:35:23 am
30.3 EUR   -1.94%
01:39aAVAILABILITY OF THE PREPARATORY DOCUMENTS : availability of the preparatory documents (pdf)
PU
01:30aAlbioma
GL
01:30aAlbioma
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Albioma

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/01/2020 | 01:30am EDT

Press release

Paris La Défense, 1st May 2020

Total number of shares and voting rights

in the share capital as at 24 April 2020 (Articles L. 233-8 (II) of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the General Regulations of the French Financial Markets Authority)

DateNumber of shares in the share capitalNumber of theoretical voting rightsNumber of exercisable voting rights1
24/04/202031,320,53331,320,53330,892,089

Notes

1.          Number of theoretical voting rights, diminished with voting rights attached to the treasury shares within the framework of a share buy-back program, deprived of voting rights.

About AlbiomaContacts
An independent renewable energy producer, Albioma is committed to the energy transition thanks to biomass and photovoltaics.

The Group, which is established in Overseas France, Mauritius and Brazil, has developed a unique partnership for 25 years with the sugar industry, to produce renewable energy from bagasse, a fibrous residue from sugar cane.

Albioma is also the leading generator of photovoltaic power overseas where it constructs and operates innovative projects with integrated storage capabilities.		Investor
Julien Gauthier
+33 (0)1 47 76 67 00

Media
Charlotte Neuvy
+33 (0)1 47 76 66 65
presse@albioma.com
  
Albioma shares are listed on EURONEXT PARIS (sub B) and eligible for the deferred settlement service (SRD) and PEA-PME plans (ISIN FR0000060402 – ticker: ABIO).www.albioma.com

 

Attachment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ALBIOMA
01:39aAVAILABILITY OF THE PREPARATORY DOCU : availability of the preparatory documents..
PU
01:30aAlbioma
GL
01:30aAlbioma
AQ
01:30aALBIOMA : Combined General Meeting of 29 May 2020 - Availability of the preparat..
GL
04/30ALBIOMA : Availability of 2019 Universal Registration Document (French version)
GL
04/27ALBIOMA : Quarterly financial information at 31 March 2020
GL
04/27ALBIOMA : 1st quarter earnings
CO
04/21ALBIOMA : Convening of the General Meeting of 29 May 2020 “behind closed d..
PU
04/21ALBIOMA : Convening of the General Meeting of 29 May 2020 “behind closed d..
AQ
04/20ALBIOMA : Photovoltaic power plant with storage commissioned at Stade de l'Est, ..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 500 M
EBIT 2019 106 M
Net income 2019 43,2 M
Debt 2019 829 M
Yield 2019 2,42%
P/E ratio 2019 21,7x
P/E ratio 2020 18,6x
EV / Sales2019 3,53x
EV / Sales2020 3,30x
Capitalization 936 M
Chart ALBIOMA
Duration : Period :
Albioma Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALBIOMA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 32,79  €
Last Close Price 30,30  €
Spread / Highest target 15,5%
Spread / Average Target 8,20%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frédéric Moyne Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Louis Decrop Chief Operating Officer & Head-Development
Julien Gauthier Chief Financial Officer & COO-Finance
Jean-Carlos Angulo Independent Director
Marie-Claire Daveu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALBIOMA16.54%1 024
EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.6.67%10 549
HUANENG LANCANG RIVER HYDROPOWER INC.1.14%8 928
NORTHLAND POWER INC.12.90%4 299
ZHEJIANG WEIMING ENVIRONMENT PROTECTION CO., LTD.1.66%4 009
NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS, LP-4.48%3 200
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group