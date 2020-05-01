Press release
Paris La Défense, 1st May 2020
Total number of shares and voting rights
in the share capital as at 24 April 2020 (Articles L. 233-8 (II) of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the General Regulations of the French Financial Markets Authority)
|Date
|Number of shares in the share capital
|Number of theoretical voting rights
|Number of exercisable voting rights1
|24/04/2020
|31,320,533
|31,320,533
|30,892,089
Notes
1. Number of theoretical voting rights, diminished with voting rights attached to the treasury shares within the framework of a share buy-back program, deprived of voting rights.
|About Albioma
|Contacts
|An independent renewable energy producer, Albioma is committed to the energy transition thanks to biomass and photovoltaics.
The Group, which is established in Overseas France, Mauritius and Brazil, has developed a unique partnership for 25 years with the sugar industry, to produce renewable energy from bagasse, a fibrous residue from sugar cane.
Albioma is also the leading generator of photovoltaic power overseas where it constructs and operates innovative projects with integrated storage capabilities.
|Investor
Julien Gauthier
+33 (0)1 47 76 67 00
Media
Charlotte Neuvy
+33 (0)1 47 76 66 65
presse@albioma.com
|
|
|Albioma shares are listed on EURONEXT PARIS (sub B) and eligible for the deferred settlement service (SRD) and PEA-PME plans (ISIN FR0000060402 – ticker: ABIO).
|www.albioma.com