Albioma : Half-year statement of the liquidity contract as at 30 June 2019

PRESS RELEASE

Paris La Défense, 12 July 2019

Half-year statement of the liquidity contract

As at 30 June 2019

Regarding the liquidity contract managed by Rothschild Martin Maurel, Albioma announces that the liquidity account contained the following assets as at 30 June 2019:

500 shares;

€3,327,893.

Detailed information on the number of transactions carried out and the volume traded, in terms of sales and purchases, during the past half year is available on the company’s website, www.albioma.com.

As a reminder, the previous half-year statement of the liquidity contract as at 31 December 2018 showed that the liquidity account contained the following assets:

0 shares;

€3,293,687.

Next on the agenda: results for the first half of the 2019 financial year, on 24 July 2019 (after market close).

About Albioma Contacts An independent renewable energy producer, Albioma is committed to the energy transition thanks to biomass and photovoltaics.



The Group, which is established in Overseas France, Mauritius and Brazil, has developed a unique partnership for 20 years with the sugar industry, to produce renewable energy from bagasse, a fibrous residue from sugar cane.



Albioma is also the leading generator of photovoltaic power overseas where it constructs and operates innovative projects with integrated storage capabilities. Investor

Julien Gauthier

+33 (0)1 47 76 67 00



Media

Charlotte Neuvy

+33 (0)1 47 76 66 65

presse@albioma.com Albioma shares are listed on EURONEXT PARIS (sub B) and eligible for the deferred settlement service (SRD) and PEA-PME plans (ISIN FR0000060402 – ticker: ABIO). www.albioma.com





Attachment