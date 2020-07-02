Albioma : Half-year statement of the liquidity contract as at 30 June 2020 (pdf)

Press release

Paris La Défense, 2 July 2020

Half-year statement of the liquidity contract

As at 30 June 2020

Regarding the liquidity contract managed by Rothschild Martin Maurel, Albioma announces that the liquidity account contained the following assets as at 30 June 2020:

 281 shares;

 €3,008,689.

Detailed information on the number of transactions carried out and the volume traded, in terms of sales and purchases, during the past half year is available on the company's website,www.albioma.com.

As a reminder, the previous half-year statement of the liquidity contract as at 31 December 2019 showed that the liquidity account contained the following assets:

 5,720 shares;

 €2,851,280.

Next on the agenda: results for the first half of the 2020 financial year, on 27 July 2020 (after market close).

About Albioma

An independent renewable energy producer, Albioma is committed to the energy transition thanks to biomass and photovoltaics.

Albioma operates in Overseas France, France metropolitan, Mauritius and Brazil. For 25 years, it has developed a unique partnership with the sugar industry to produce renewable energy from bagasse, the fibrous residue of sugar cane.

Albioma is the leading producer of photovoltaic energy in Overseas France, where the company builds and operates innovative projects with storage, Albioma has strengthened its position in mainland France.

Albioma shares are listed on NYSE EURONEXT PARIS (sub B) and eligible for the deferred settlement service (SRD) and PEA-PME plans (ISIN FR0000060402 - ticker: ABIO).

www.albioma.com

The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps.