Albioma : Half-year statement of the liquidity contract as at 30 June 2020 (pdf)

ALBIOMA

(ABIO)
Albioma : Half-year statement of the liquidity contract as at 30 June 2020

07/02/2020 | 11:49am EDT

Press release

Paris La Défense, 2 July 2020

Half-year statement of the liquidity contract

As at 30 June 2020

Regarding the liquidity contract managed by Rothschild Martin Maurel, Albioma announces that the liquidity account contained the following assets as at 30 June 2020:

  • 281 shares;

  • 3,008,689.

Detailed information on the number of transactions carried out and the volume traded, in terms of sales and purchases, during the past half year is available on the company's website,www.albioma.com.

As a reminder, the previous half-year statement of the liquidity contract as at 31 December 2019 showed that the liquidity account contained the following assets:

  • 5,720 shares;

  • 2,851,280.

Next on the agenda: results for the first half of the 2020 financial year, on 27 July 2020 (after market close).

About Albioma

Contacts

An independent renewable energy producer, Albioma is committed to the energy transition thanks to biomass and photovoltaics.

Albioma operates in Overseas France, France metropolitan, Mauritius and Brazil. For 25 years, it has developed a unique partnership with the sugar industry to produce renewable energy from bagasse, the fibrous residue of sugar cane.

Investor Julien Gauthier +33 (0)1 47 76 67 00

Media

Albioma is the leading producer of photovoltaic energy in Overseas France, where the company builds and operates innovative projects with storage, Albioma has strengthened its position in mainland France.

Charlotte Neuvy +33 (0)1 47 76 66 65 presse@albioma.com

Albioma shares are listed on NYSE EURONEXT PARIS (sub B) and eligible for the deferred settlement service (SRD) and PEA-PME plans (ISIN FR0000060402 - ticker: ABIO).

www.albioma.com

The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps.

Disclaimer

Albioma SA published this content on 02 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2020 15:48:06 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 542 M 610 M 610 M
Net income 2020 50,6 M 57,0 M 57,0 M
Net Debt 2020 843 M 948 M 948 M
P/E ratio 2020 22,5x
Yield 2020 2,27%
Capitalization 1 140 M 1 284 M 1 283 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 3,66x
Nbr of Employees 500
Free-Float 85,1%
Technical analysis trends ALBIOMA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 36,67 €
Last Close Price 36,90 €
Spread / Highest target 15,2%
Spread / Average Target -0,62%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frédéric Moyne Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Louis Decrop Chief Operating Officer & Head-Development
Julien Gauthier Chief Financial Officer & COO-Finance
Jean-Carlos Angulo Independent Director
Marie-Claire Daveu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALBIOMA41.92%1 284
EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.18.48%12 222
HUANENG LANCANG RIVER HYDROPOWER INC.-10.43%9 622
NORTHLAND POWER INC.24.93%5 047
ZHEJIANG WEIMING ENVIRONMENT PROTECTION CO., LTD.29.38%4 057
NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS, LP-0.25%3 442
