Albioma    ABIO   FR0000060402

ALBIOMA

(ABIO)
  Report
04/30 11:35:23 am
30.3 EUR   -1.94%
01:39aAVAILABILITY OF THE PREPARATORY DOCUMENTS : availability of the preparatory documents (pdf)
PU
01:30aAlbioma
GL
01:30aAlbioma
AQ
Availability of the preparatory documents: availability of the preparatory documents (pdf)

05/01/2020 | 01:39am EDT

Press release

Paris La Défense, 1 May 2020

Combined General Meeting of 29 May 2020

Availability of the preparatory documents

In connection with the forthcoming Combined General Meeting that will be held exceptionally behind closed doors, excluding the physical presence of the shareholders on 29 May 2020, at 3:00 pm (Paris Time), Albioma announces that the preparatory documents have been made available to its shareholders. These documents may be consulted on the Company's website, www.albioma.com (section Finance/General Meetings of shareholders).

Furthermore, any shareholder may obtain free copies of these documents, upon simple written request sent either to the Company, by sending an email to info.AG@lbioma.com, or to the General Meeting coordinator (BNP Paribas Securities Services, CTS Assemblées Générales, Les Grands Moulins, 9 rue du Débarcadère, 93761 Pantin Cedex, France), until the fifth day preceding the General Meeting; in order to exercise such a right, any holder of bearer shares must provide a registration certificate.

In view of the extension of the confinement measures put in place by the French government to stem the Covid-19 epidemic, the shareholders will not be able to read the preparatory documents at the Company's head office.

Albioma's shareholders will be able to vote via Internet at the General Meeting of Shareholders, using the Votacess platform (opening on 13 May 2020). Detailed information on the Internet voting procedure is available on Albioma's website, www.albioma.com (section Finance/General Meetings of shareholders).

Next on the agenda: annual General Meeting of shareholders, on 29 May 2020, at 3 pm (CET).

About Albioma

An independent renewable energy producer, Albioma is committed to the energy transition thanks to biomass and photovoltaics.

The Group, which is established in Overseas France, Mauritius and Brazil, has developed a unique partnership for 25 years with the sugar industry, to produce renewable energy from bagasse, a fibrous residue from sugar cane.

Albioma is also the leading generator of photovoltaic power overseas where it constructs and operates innovative projects with integrated storage capabilities.

Albioma shares are listed on EURONEXT PARIS (sub B) and eligible for the deferred settlement service (SRD) and PEA-PME plans (ISIN FR0000060402 - ticker: ABIO).

Contacts

Investor Julien Gauthier

+33 (0)1 47 76 67 00

Media Charlotte Neuvy

+33 (0)1 47 76 66 65 presse@albioma.com

www.albioma.com

Disclaimer

Albioma SA published this content on 01 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 May 2020 05:38:06 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 500 M
EBIT 2019 106 M
Net income 2019 43,2 M
Debt 2019 829 M
Yield 2019 2,42%
P/E ratio 2019 21,7x
P/E ratio 2020 18,6x
EV / Sales2019 3,53x
EV / Sales2020 3,30x
Capitalization 936 M
Chart ALBIOMA
Duration : Period :
Albioma Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALBIOMA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 32,79  €
Last Close Price 30,30  €
Spread / Highest target 15,5%
Spread / Average Target 8,20%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frédéric Moyne Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Louis Decrop Chief Operating Officer & Head-Development
Julien Gauthier Chief Financial Officer & COO-Finance
Jean-Carlos Angulo Independent Director
Marie-Claire Daveu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALBIOMA16.54%1 024
EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.6.67%10 549
HUANENG LANCANG RIVER HYDROPOWER INC.1.14%8 928
NORTHLAND POWER INC.12.90%4 299
ZHEJIANG WEIMING ENVIRONMENT PROTECTION CO., LTD.1.66%4 009
NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS, LP-4.48%3 200
