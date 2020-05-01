Availability of the preparatory documents: availability of the preparatory documents (pdf)

Press release

Paris La Défense, 1 May 2020

Combined General Meeting of 29 May 2020

Availability of the preparatory documents

In connection with the forthcoming Combined General Meeting that will be held exceptionally behind closed doors, excluding the physical presence of the shareholders on 29 May 2020, at 3:00 pm (Paris Time), Albioma announces that the preparatory documents have been made available to its shareholders. These documents may be consulted on the Company's website, www.albioma.com (section Finance/General Meetings of shareholders).

Furthermore, any shareholder may obtain free copies of these documents, upon simple written request sent either to the Company, by sending an email to info.AG@lbioma.com, or to the General Meeting coordinator (BNP Paribas Securities Services, CTS Assemblées Générales, Les Grands Moulins, 9 rue du Débarcadère, 93761 Pantin Cedex, France), until the fifth day preceding the General Meeting; in order to exercise such a right, any holder of bearer shares must provide a registration certificate.

In view of the extension of the confinement measures put in place by the French government to stem the Covid-19 epidemic, the shareholders will not be able to read the preparatory documents at the Company's head office.

Albioma's shareholders will be able to vote via Internet at the General Meeting of Shareholders, using the Votacess platform (opening on 13 May 2020). Detailed information on the Internet voting procedure is available on Albioma's website, www.albioma.com (section Finance/General Meetings of shareholders).

Next on the agenda: annual General Meeting of shareholders, on 29 May 2020, at 3 pm (CET).