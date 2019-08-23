Log in
ALBIS LEASING AG

(ALG)
ALBIS Leasing AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

08/23/2019 | 03:05am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: ALBIS Leasing AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
ALBIS Leasing AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

23.08.2019 / 09:00
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ALBIS Leasing AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall
be disclosed:

Report: Financial report (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 30, 2019 German: http://www.albis-lesaing.de/invesoren/finanzberichte/


23.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ALBIS Leasing AG
Ifflandstraße 4
22087 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.albis-leasing.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

861761  23.08.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=861761&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
Managers
NameTitle
Bernd Dähling Chairman-Management Board
Horst Zündorf Chairman-Supervisory Board
Peter-Jörg Klein Member-Supervisory Board
Marc Tüngler Director
Michael Hartwich Member-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALBIS LEASING AG-6.44%57
AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V.32.42%7 027
BOC AVIATION LTD16.05%6 003
TOKYO CENTURY CORP-11.66%4 107
GRENKE0.61%3 883
GATX CORPORATION6.55%2 705
