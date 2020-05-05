Log in
ALBIS Leasing AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

05/05/2020 | 04:20am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: ALBIS Leasing AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
ALBIS Leasing AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

05.05.2020 / 10:15
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ALBIS Leasing AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 12, 2020
Address: https://www.albis-leasing.de/investoren/finanzdaten/finanzberichte

05.05.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ALBIS Leasing AG
Ifflandstraße 4
22087 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.albis-leasing.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1035855  05.05.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1035855&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
