Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  ALCA CAPI    ABDC

ALCA CAPI

(ABDC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

ALCENTRA CAPITAL INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Alcentra Capital Corporation - ABDC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2019 | 05:29pm EDT

Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of Alcentra Capital Corporation (NasdaqGS: ABDC) to Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Alcentra will receive only 0.4041 shares of Crescent BDC and $3.1784 in cash for each share of Alcentra that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-abdc/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALCA CAPI
05:29pALCENTRA CAPITAL INVESTOR ALERT BY T : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequ..
BU
08/16NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
08/16NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
08/16NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08/16NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08/16NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08/16NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
08/15NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08/15NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08/15WeissLaw LLP Investigates Alcentra Capital Corporation
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 25,0 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 8,65 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 8,87%
P/E ratio 2019 13,1x
P/E ratio 2020 11,5x
Capi. / Sales2019 4,62x
Capi. / Sales2020 4,44x
Capitalization 115 M
Chart ALCA CAPI
Duration : Period :
ALCA CAPI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALCA CAPI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 9,75  $
Last Close Price 8,96  $
Spread / Highest target 22,8%
Spread / Average Target 8,82%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vijay P. Rajguru Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Peter M. Glaser Co-President
Suhail A. Shaikh Co-President
Ellida McMillan COO, CFO, Secretary & Treasurer
Douglas J. Greenlaw Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALCA CAPI38.49%115
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION19.96%7 975
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND--.--%3 280
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP9.46%2 940
TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC15.59%1 386
HERCULES CAPITAL INC17.19%1 351
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group