Alcanna    LQSIF

ALCANNA (LQSIF)
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/13 03:46:26 pm
7.1195 USD   -0.96%
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Alcanna : Inc. to Host Earnings Call

0
08/13/2018 | 03:11pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2018 / Alcanna Inc. (OTC PINK: LQSIF) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q2 Earnings Call to be held on August 13, 2018 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-2B2441DA5CC5D.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing info@investornetwork.com or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
