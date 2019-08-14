Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: ABDC) on Behalf of Alcentra Shareholders and Encourages Alcentra Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against the board of directors of Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: ABDC) on behalf of Alcentra shareholders concerning the proposed merger with Crescent Capital BDC, Inc.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on August 13, 2019 and valued at $141.9 million, Alcentra shareholders will receive approximately $19.3 million in cash ($1.50 per share) from Crescent BDC, 5.2 million shares of Crescent BDC common stock, and $21.6 million in cash ($1.68 per share) from Crescent BDC's investment adviser, CBDC Advisors, LLC. This is equivalent to a value of $11.02 for each share of Alcentra common stock owned. The investigation focuses on whether Wesco and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company's shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

If you own Alcentra shares, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com , or telephone at (212) 308-1869, or by filling out this contact form . There is no cost or obligation to you.

