Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Alcoa Corporation    AA

ALCOA CORPORATION

(AA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Alcoa : Receives Additional Recognition for Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Performance

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/11/2020 | 04:11pm EST

Alcoa Corporation, a global leader in bauxite, alumina and aluminum, has been recognized as the top aluminum industry performer in The Sustainability Yearbook 2020, a comprehensive guide that provides in-depth analysis on environmental, social and governance criteria (ESG).

The Sustainability Yearbook, published by S&P Global, uses the SAM Corporate Sustainability Assessment, which also informs other ESG-related assessments, including the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI). In 2019, Alcoa was named the Aluminum Industry Leader in the DJSI.

“Our strong reputation as a sustainable and responsible operator in the mining and metals industry is a key differentiator in our future success and aligns with our strategic priority to advance sustainably,” said Alcoa President and Chief Executive Officer Roy Harvey. “We are proud of this most recent ranking, which reflects the day-to-day work our employees do across the globe in accordance with our Company’s values to act with integrity, operate with excellence and care for people.”

The Sustainability Yearbook has been published annually since 2004, and this year’s edition ranked more than 4,700 companies across 61 industries. Alcoa is the only aluminum industry participant awarded a gold classification in the publication’s rating system. Alcoa is also recognized as the overall industry mover. In order to be listed, companies must be within the top 15 percent of their industry and must achieve a score within 30 percent of their industry’s top-performing company.

In addition to this latest recognition, Fortune Magazine recently ranked Alcoa as one of the “World’s Most Admired Companies,” a listing that is based on a survey of more than 3,500 executives, analysts and directors. Alcoa ranked in the top 100 in the magazine’s listing, which highlighted several key attributes, including innovation, social responsibility, people management and quality of management. The ranking follows one in December of 2019 from Newsweek, which named Alcoa as one of the “Most Responsible Companies” in its inaugural evaluation of 2,000 publicly traded companies.

Also, for the second consecutive year, Alcoa has been included in Bloomberg’s Gender-Equality Index for the Company’s efforts to attract, retain and advance qualified women in what has traditionally been a male-dominated industry. Alcoa is one of 325 companies included in the list, which spans 50 global industries headquartered across 42 countries and regions.

In addition to these external listings, many of Alcoa’s global operating locations across the aluminum value chain are certified to the Aluminium Stewardship Initiative’s Performance Standard, and the Company is also a member of the International Council of Metals and Mining.

About Alcoa

Alcoa (NYSE: AA) is a global industry leader in bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products, and is built on a foundation of strong values and operating excellence dating back more than 130 years to the world-changing discovery that made aluminum an affordable and vital part of modern life. Since developing the aluminum industry, and throughout our history, our talented Alcoans have followed on with breakthrough innovations and best practices that have led to efficiency, safety, sustainability, and stronger communities wherever we operate. Visit us online on www.alcoa.com, follow @Alcoa on Twitter, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Alcoa.

Dissemination of Company Information

Alcoa Corporation intends to make future announcements regarding company developments and financial performance through its website, www.alcoa.com, as well as through press releases, filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, conference calls and webcasts.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ALCOA CORPORATION
04:11pALCOA : Receives Additional Recognition for Environmental, Social and Governance..
BU
02/10PG&E Appoints Industrial Safety Expert Francisco Benavides as Chief Safety Of..
AQ
02/04VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT : Expands its Hazardous Waste Capabilities
AQ
02/03ALCOA CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02/03ALCOA : Completes Sale of Gum Springs Waste Treatment Business
BU
01/29ALCOA CORPORATION : - Bauxite, Alumina Operations in Western Australia Receive A..
AQ
01/29ALCOA : Bauxite, Alumina Operations in Western Australia Receive Aluminium Stewa..
AQ
01/28ALCOA : Bauxite, Alumina Operations in Western Australia Receive Aluminium Stewa..
BU
01/27Materials Down, But Gold Up, On Coronavirus Worries -- Materials Roundup
DJ
01/20UN's decarbonisation target for shipping to cost over $1 trillion - study
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 10 181 M
EBIT 2020 804 M
Net income 2020 -46,3 M
Debt 2020 977 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -56,4x
P/E ratio 2021 15,5x
EV / Sales2020 0,38x
EV / Sales2021 0,36x
Capitalization 2 862 M
Chart ALCOA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Alcoa Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALCOA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 22,29  $
Last Close Price 15,42  $
Spread / Highest target 94,6%
Spread / Average Target 44,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 23,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Roy C. Harvey President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael G. Morris Non-Executive Chairman
John D. Slaven Chief Operations Officer & Executive VP
William F. Oplinger Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Benjamin D. Kahrs Chief Innovation Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALCOA CORPORATION-28.31%2 652
ALUMINUM CORPORATION OF CHINA LIMITED-16.67%7 390
NORSK HYDRO ASA-15.13%6 523
HINDALCO INDUSTRIES LTD-8.93%6 028
ALUMINA LIMITED-4.78%4 213
CONSTELLIUM SE-5.15%1 676
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group