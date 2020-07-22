Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Alcoa Corporation    AA

ALCOA CORPORATION

(AA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Alcoa : to Supply Low-Carbon ECOLUM™ to Customer in Support of Supply Chain Sustainability

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/22/2020 | 06:31am EDT

Alcoa Corporation announced today that it has reached an agreement to supply ECOLUM™ rolling slabs to Gränges, a leading producer of rolled aluminum products for heat exchanger applications and other targeted markets.

ECOLUM™ is part of Alcoa’s SUSTANA™ line of low-carbon products that support supply chain sustainability. Gränges has a long-term target to reduce the intensity of carbon emissions across its entire supply chain.

“Gränges is committed to reducing our climate impact from a life-cycle perspective, and thereby enhancing our sustainability performance,” said Sofia Hedevåg, Gränges’ SVP Sustainability. “One of the key priorities in our climate strategy is to collaborate along the value chain and increase the sourcing and use of recycled aluminum and low-carbon primary aluminum since such materials significantly reduce our products’ carbon footprint.”

Alcoa’s ECOLUM™ cast products are produced at hydroelectric-powered aluminum smelters and guarantee no more than 2.5 metric tons of carbon dioxide smelter emissions per metric ton of aluminum. This is 75 percent better than the industry average.

When also considering the upstream emissions from bauxite mining and refining, ECOLUM™ guarantees less than 4.0 metric tons of total carbon dioxide equivalents, per metric ton of aluminum.

“Our industry-leading performance provides a distinct advantage in offering low-carbon aluminum products to our customers,” said Tim Reyes, Alcoa’s Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer. “Alcoa controls its entire aluminum value chain, beginning with sustainable bauxite mining and an alumina refining system that has the lowest carbon dioxide emissions of any producer – all supplying a smelting system predominately powered with hydroelectric energy.”

Reyes continued: “There is a growing demand for sustainably-produced materials, with customers acknowledging that it is worth paying extra for these attributes. With our SUSTANA™ line of products and certifications from the Aluminium Stewardship Initiative, we are able to support the demand for sustainably produced metal.”

ECOLUM™ greenhouse gas (GHG) emission and energy consumption numbers are verified by a third party and disclosed in Environmental Product Declaration, or EPD. To learn more, visit www.alcoa.com.

About Alcoa Corp.

Alcoa (NYSE: AA) is a global industry leader in bauxite, alumina and aluminum products, with a strong portfolio of value-added cast and rolled products and substantial energy assets. Alcoa is built on a foundation of strong values and operating excellence dating back nearly 130 years to the world-changing discovery that made aluminum an affordable and vital part of modern life. Since inventing the aluminum industry, and throughout our history, our talented Alcoans have followed on with breakthrough innovations and best practices that have led to efficiency, safety, sustainability and stronger communities wherever we operate. Visit us online on www.alcoa.com, follow @Alcoa on Twitter and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Alcoa.

Dissemination of Company Information

Alcoa Corporation intends to make future announcements regarding company developments and financial performance through its website at www.alcoa.com as well as through press releases, filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, conference calls and webcasts. Alcoa does not incorporate the information contained on, or accessible through, its corporate website into this press release.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on ALCOA CORPORATION
06:31aALCOA : to Supply Low-Carbon ECOLUM™ to Customer in Support of Supply Chai..
BU
07/20ALCOA : Transcript - Q2
PU
07/17ALUMINA : Alcoa Corp Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release
AQ
07/16ALCOA CORPORATION : Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results, Strong, stable operatin..
AQ
07/16ALCOA CORPORATION : Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results
AQ
07/15Australia shares flat as surging COVID-19 cases offset vaccine cheer
RE
07/15ALCOA CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements..
AQ
07/15ALCOA : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/15ALCOA : Press-release - Q2
PU
07/15ALCOA CORPORATION REPORTS SECOND QUA : Strong, stable operating performance with..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 8 940 M - -
Net income 2020 -278 M - -
Net Debt 2020 914 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -7,49x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 447 M 2 447 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,38x
Nbr of Employees 13 800
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart ALCOA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Alcoa Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALCOA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 12,73 $
Last Close Price 13,16 $
Spread / Highest target 29,2%
Spread / Average Target -3,29%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Roy C. Harvey President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael G. Morris Non-Executive Chairman
John D. Slaven Chief Operations Officer & Executive VP
William F. Oplinger Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ernesto Zedillo Ponce de León Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALCOA CORPORATION-38.82%2 447
ALUMINUM CORPORATION OF CHINA LIMITED-23.22%7 469
NORSK HYDRO ASA-13.11%6 369
EN+ GROUP INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY-18.50%5 207
HINDALCO INDUSTRIES LIMITED-26.01%4 785
ALUMINA LIMITED-23.91%3 586
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group