MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Alcoa Corporation    AA

ALCOA CORPORATION (AA)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 10/17 11:13:29 pm
38.75 USD   +7.07%
04:50pAluminum producer Alcoa tops profit estimates, shares rise
RE
10/12ALCOA CORP : quaterly earnings release
10/08Norsk Hydro Rises on Step Toward Refinery Resumption, Alcoa Falls..
DJ
Aluminum producer Alcoa tops profit estimates, shares rise

10/17/2018 | 04:50pm EDT
File photo shows an Alcoa aluminum plant in Alcoa, Tennessee

(Reuters) - Top U.S. aluminum producer Alcoa Corp reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday, as a series of supply hits boosted alumina prices.

Shares of Alcoa rose 3 percent to $37.79 in after-hours trading, also helped by the announcement of a $200 million share repurchase program.

Alumina prices spiked during the year, largely due to supply disruptions such as lower production at Norsk Hydro Alunorte, the world's largest alumina refinery, a strike at Alcoa's Australian operations and U.S. sanctions on Russian aluminum giant Rusal.

Alcoa also tightened its 2018 adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) forecast to range between $3.1 billion and $3.2 billion, compared with its previous forecast of $3.0 billion and $3.2 billion.

Net loss attributable to Alcoa was $41 million, or 22 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a profit of $113 million, or 60 cents per share, a year earlier.

The results include a charge of $160 million mainly due to a non-cash charge from the transfer of certain of its U.S. pension and retirement benefits.

Revenue rose 14.4 percent to $3.39 billion.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 63 cents per share.

Analysts on average expected a profit of 36 cents per share and revenue of $3.31 billion, according to I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALCOA CORPORATION 1.41% 36.7 Delayed Quote.-33.79%
NORSK HYDRO 0.99% 43.06 Delayed Quote.-31.53%
UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC 1.47% 2.07 End-of-day quote.-62.36%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 13 597 M
EBIT 2018 2 279 M
Net income 2018 605 M
Debt 2018 68,3 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 11,87
P/E ratio 2019 9,49
EV / Sales 2018 0,49x
EV / Sales 2019 0,46x
Capitalization 6 651 M
Chart ALCOA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Alcoa Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALCOA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 58,6 $
Spread / Average Target 62%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Roy C. Harvey President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael G. Morris Non-Executive Chairman
Tómas Már Sigurdsson Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
William F. Oplinger Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ben Kahrs SVP-Strategy, Technology & Corporate Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALCOA CORPORATION-33.79%6 651
NORSK HYDRO-31.53%10 798
ALUMINUM CORPORATION OF CHINA LIMITED-56.24%7 165
HINDALCO INDUSTRIES-15.19%7 095
ALUMINA LIMITED6.17%5 288
AMAG AUSTRIA METALL AG-10.19%1 933
