ALCOMET AD

ALCOMET AD

(6AM)
Alcomet : with investment certificate class „A“

08/12/2020 | 05:03am EDT

The Minister of Economy Lachezar Borisov, personally handed the certificate for investment class 'A' to Mr. Emrah Sazak - Member of the Management Board of 'Alcomet' AD during an official ceremony conducted in the Ministry of Economy.

The project of 'Alcomet' AD is about increasing production capacity and increasing efficiency. The company will expand and modernize its production, as long term contracts with world's automotive leader were signed. For the joint project, the company plans to expand its production halls by building another workshop. The amount of the investment is BGN 27,000,000 and will create 33 new employment possibilities.

Thanks to the certificate 'Alcomet' AD may use financial support for the construction of elements of the technical infrastructure, financial support for social security contributions of newly appointed employees, financial support for partial reimbursement of the social security costs incurred for newly appointed employees, shortened deadlines for administrative services and individual administrative services necessary for the implementation of the investment project.

Disclaimer

Alcomet AD published this content on 05 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2020 09:02:12 UTC
Financials
Sales 2019 348 M 210 M 210 M
Net income 2019 9,38 M 5,65 M 5,65 M
Net Debt 2019 113 M 68,3 M 68,3 M
P/E ratio 2019 14,1x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 98,7 M 59,5 M 59,5 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,93x
EV / Sales 2019 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 762
Free-Float 9,89%
Chart ALCOMET AD
Duration : Period :
Alcomet AD Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Huseyin Yorucu Chairman-Management Board
Fikret Ince Chairman-Supervisory Board
Semih Baturay Financial Director
Fikret Kuzucu Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hristo Todorov Dechev Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALCOMET AD-25.17%59
HOWMET AEROSPACE INC.0.00%7 973
ALUMINUM CORPORATION OF CHINA LIMITED-20.22%7 261
NORSK HYDRO ASA-13.30%6 455
UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC-15.71%6 312
EN+ GROUP INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY-4.00%6 133
