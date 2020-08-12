Alcomet : with investment certificate class „A“

The Minister of Economy Lachezar Borisov, personally handed the certificate for investment class 'A' to Mr. Emrah Sazak - Member of the Management Board of 'Alcomet' AD during an official ceremony conducted in the Ministry of Economy.

The project of 'Alcomet' AD is about increasing production capacity and increasing efficiency. The company will expand and modernize its production, as long term contracts with world's automotive leader were signed. For the joint project, the company plans to expand its production halls by building another workshop. The amount of the investment is BGN 27,000,000 and will create 33 new employment possibilities.

Thanks to the certificate 'Alcomet' AD may use financial support for the construction of elements of the technical infrastructure, financial support for social security contributions of newly appointed employees, financial support for partial reimbursement of the social security costs incurred for newly appointed employees, shortened deadlines for administrative services and individual administrative services necessary for the implementation of the investment project.