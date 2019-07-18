Log in
ALCON

ALCON

(ALC)
  Report  
News 
News

Alcon : Novartis raises 2019 guidance, helped by Sandoz generics unit

0
07/18/2019 | 01:33am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Switzerland's national flag flies in front of the logo of Swiss drugmaker Novartis in Basel

ZURICH (Reuters) - Novartis lifted full-year sales and profit targets on Thursday, helped by innovative medicine sales and as the Swiss drugmaker's Sandoz generics unit saw rising international demand for its biosimilar copies of blockbuster drugs made by rivals.

Second-quarter core operating income rose 20% in constant currencies to $3.6 billion, while sales were up 8% to $11.8 billion, compared to the $11.54 billion forecast by 10 analysts in a Refinitiv poll.

The Basel-based company now expects 2019 core operating income to grow at low-double-digit to mid-teens percentages, faster than the previous high-single-digit percentage rate target. Sales expectations were also raised, with growth now seen in the mid to high-single digit range.

Novartis highlighted performance at Sandoz, where it said international business offset price declines in the United States.

It revised Sandoz 2019 sales forecasts upwards -- to broadly in line with last year or possible low-single-digit growth -- as the company's copies of Roche's Mabthera, AbbVie's Humira and Amgen's and Pfizer's Enbrel captured business from the namebrand drugs in Europe.

"We increased our full year guidance for both sales and core operating income in light of our strong momentum," Chief Executive Vas Narasimhan said in a statement.

(Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Thomas Seythal and Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALCON 0.30% 60.06 Delayed Quote.0.00%
NOVARTIS 1.86% 89.67 Delayed Quote.20.70%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 7 351 M
EBIT 2019 1 287 M
Net income 2019 -93,2 M
Debt 2019 2 751 M
Yield 2019 0,23%
P/E ratio 2019 -279x
P/E ratio 2020 200x
EV / Sales2019 4,42x
EV / Sales2020 4,14x
Capitalization 29 736 M
Chart ALCON
Duration : Period :
Alcon Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALCON
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 57,48  $
Last Close Price 60,85  $
Spread / Highest target 6,83%
Spread / Average Target -5,54%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David J. Endicott Chief Executive Officer
F. Michael Ball Chairman-Designate
David Murray Chief Financial Officer
Franck Leveiller Head-Global R&D
Michael Onuscheck Global Franchise Head-Surgical
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALCON0.00%30 001
ABBOTT LABORATORIES18.57%151 314
MEDTRONIC PLC9.80%134 116
STRYKER CORPORATION32.66%78 666
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY11.57%69 097
ESSILORLUXOTTICA5.52%56 495
