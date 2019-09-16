Alcon : Prices US$2.0 Billion Senior Notes Offering

Alcon (SIX/NYSE: ALC) announced that it has priced a private offering of US$500.0 million aggregate principal amount of its 2.75% senior notes due 2026, US$1.0 billion aggregate principal amount of its 3.0% senior notes due 2029 and US$500.0 million aggregate principal amount of its 3.8% senior notes due 2049 (the “Notes”). The Notes will be issued by Alcon Finance Corporation, Alcon’s indirect subsidiary, and will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed on a senior basis by Alcon.

The offering is expected to close on September 23, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions.

Alcon intends to use the proceeds from the offering to repay outstanding indebtedness and for general corporate purposes.

About Alcon

Alcon helps people see brilliantly. As the global leader in eye care with a heritage spanning more than seven decades, we offer the broadest portfolio of products to enhance sight and improve people’s lives. Our Surgical and Vision Care products touch the lives of more than 260 million people in over 140 countries each year living with conditions like cataracts, glaucoma, retinal diseases and refractive errors. Our more than 20,000 associates are enhancing the quality of life through innovative products, partnerships with eye care professionals and programs that advance access to quality eye care.

