Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Alcon    ALC   CH0432492467

ALCON

(ALC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Alcon : to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/06/2019 | 07:02pm EST

Alcon (SIX: ALC) (NYSE: ALC), the global leader in eye care dedicated to helping people see brilliantly, announced today that it will report third quarter 2019 results and host a conference call on Wednesday, November 20, at 2:00 p.m. Central European Time / 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. A news release including financial results will be issued on Tuesday, November 19, at 10:30 p.m. Central European Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern time and will be available at http://www.investor.alcon.com.

The webcast can be accessed online on November 20. Listeners should log on approximately 10 minutes in advance. Within 24 hours of the webcast, a replay will be available on http://www.investor.alcon.com.

Disclaimer

This communication does not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe for or purchase any securities of Alcon. This publication may contain certain forward-looking statements concerning the Company and its business. Such statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Readers should therefore not place undue reliance on these statements, particularly not in connection with any contract or investment decision. The Company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

About Alcon

Alcon helps people see brilliantly. As the global leader in eye care with a heritage spanning more than seven decades, we offer the broadest portfolio of products to enhance sight and improve people’s lives. Our Surgical and Vision Care products touch the lives of more than 260 million people in over 140 countries each year living with conditions like cataracts, glaucoma, retinal diseases and Refractive errors. Our more than 20,000 associates are enhancing the quality of life through innovative products, partnerships with eye care professionals and programs that advance access to quality eye care. Learn more at www.alcon.com.

Connect with us on
Facebook
LinkedIn


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALCON
07:02pALCON : to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Results
BU
10/23NOVARTIS : delivered another strong quarter with double digit sales growth and c..
AQ
10/21ALCON : Contact Lens and Cataract Innovations to Headline Clinical and Education..
BU
10/15ALCON : Announces Findings from IRIS Registry Analyses on Real-World Cataract Pa..
PU
10/10ALCON : celebrates World Sight Day, strengthens commitment to enhancing global a..
PU
10/09ALCON : to Highlight AcrySof IQ PanOptix Trifocal IOL Launch and Groundbreaking ..
BU
09/16ALCON : Prices US$2.0 Billion Senior Notes Offering
BU
08/27ALCON : Introduces AcrySof IQ PanOptix Trifocal IOL in the U.S., the First and O..
BU
08/21Target and Lowe's rise while Cree and Alcon fall
AQ
08/20ALCON : Reports Second Quarter and First Half 2019 Results
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 7 393 M
EBIT 2019 1 258 M
Net income 2019 -514 M
Debt 2019 2 982 M
Yield 2019 0,17%
P/E ratio 2019 -58,7x
P/E ratio 2020 225x
EV / Sales2019 4,28x
EV / Sales2020 4,01x
Capitalization 28 630 M
Chart ALCON
Duration : Period :
Alcon Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALCON
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 58,75  $
Last Close Price 58,58  $
Spread / Highest target 12,7%
Spread / Average Target 0,28%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David J. Endicott Chief Executive Officer & Director
F. Michael Ball Chairman-Designate
Timothy C. Stonesifer Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Sue-Jean Lin Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Lynn Dorsey Bleil Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALCON0.00%28 647
ABBOTT LABORATORIES13.84%145 615
MEDTRONIC PLC16.02%141 586
STRYKER CORPORATION30.89%74 270
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY9.48%66 592
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.17.72%39 558
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group