Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Alcon    ALC   CH0432492467

ALCON

(ALC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Alcon : to Launch PRECISION1 Daily Disposable Contact Lenses as it Continues to Deliver on Vision Care Pipeline

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/19/2019 | 01:01am EDT

  • PRECISION1 is the first mainstream daily disposable contact lens to use SMARTSURFACE Technology to deliver lasting visual performance and comfort1
  • New clinical data show five times more contact lens wearers “strongly preferred” PRECISION1 vs. 1-Day ACUVUE Moist2
  • Initial U.S. launch of PRECISION1 begins in September, with wide availability in early 2020

Alcon, the global leader in eye care, today announced plans to launch the newest addition to its robust contact lens portfolio – PRECISION1® daily disposable, silicone hydrogel (SiHy) contact lenses – in the U.S. PRECISION1 is the first-and-only contact lens with Alcon’s proprietary SMARTSURFACE® technology – a permanent, micro-thin, high-performance layer of moisture at the lens surface that helps support a stable tear film to deliver lasting visual performance from morning to night.1,2

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190818005024/en/

Alcon PRECISION1® contact lenses with SMARTSURFACE® Technology

Alcon PRECISION1® contact lenses with SMARTSURFACE® Technology

A new head-to-head clinical study demonstrated superiority of PRECISION1 over top-selling 1-Day ACUVUE^ Moist contact lenses in attributes critical for successful contact lens wear: vision, comfort and handling. Study findings showed contact lens wearers rated PRECISION1 significantly better than 1-Day ACUVUEMoist on end-of-day vision, end-of-day comfort and overall handling.2* Moreover, five times more wearers in the study “strongly preferred” PRECISION1 over 1-Day ACUVUE Moist.2

"PRECISION1is designed to provide lasting visual performance for patients who wear their contact lenses from early morning to late at night,” said David Endicott, Chief Executive Officer, Alcon. “PRECISION1 will be well-positioned as a mainstream daily disposable that complements our premium DAILIES TOTAL1® and value-driven DAILIES® AquaComfort PLUS® contact lenses, further expanding our contact lens portfolio to give us long-term growth opportunities in 2020 and beyond as we continue to develop our promising pipeline.”

PRECISION1 was designed to address the common reasons why 1-in-5 new wearers discontinue contact lens wear within the first year: poor vision, poor comfort and handling issues.3 The lenses help new daily disposable contact lens wearers overcome these issues by providing precise vision, long-lasting comfort and ease of handling. It also introduces a new lens material – verofilcon A with Class 1 ultraviolet-blocking capabilities (the highest level available) – created specifically for PRECISION1by Alcon Research and Development.

“With the launch of PRECISION1, we now have a daily disposable contact lens option that meets the needs of a broad group of patients and delivers an outstanding wearing experience compared to similarly priced daily lenses,” said Katie Spear, OD, JD, MPH, Florida-based optometrist. “PRECISION1 is a lens patients can start in and stay in for years to come, especially those who have active lifestyles that demand exceptional all-day performance.”

Alcon’s commercial sales teams will immediately begin working with select Eye Care Professionals to prepare for initial patient availability beginning in September. PRECISION1 will become widely available across the U.S. in early 2020 and will be priced competitively between DAILIES TOTAL1 and DAILIES AquaComfort PLUS lenses.

In March 2019, Alcon launched PRECISION1 contact lenses in Australia and New Zealand, and expects to launch these lenses in additional markets around the globe throughout 2020 and 2021.

*Based on mean subjective ratings from a prospective, randomized, bilateral crossover, double-masked, controlled clinical trial of PRECISION1 and 1-Day ACUVUE MOIST contact lenses; p≤0.0001.
^Trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “anticipate,” “intend,” “commitment,” “look forward,” “maintain,” “plan,” “goal,” “seek,” “believe,” “project,” “estimate,” “expect,” “strategy,” “future,” “likely,” “may,” “should,” “will” and similar references to future periods.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties and risks that are difficult to predict. Some of these factors are discussed in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Form 20-F. In particular, our expectations could be affected by uncertainties regarding the success of our separation and spin-off from Novartis. Should one or more of these uncertainties or risks materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of its filing, and we assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Alcon

Alcon helps people see brilliantly. As the global leader in eye care with a heritage spanning more than seven decades, we offer the broadest portfolio of products to enhance sight and improve people’s lives. Our Surgical and Vision Care products touch the lives of more than 260 million people in over 140 countries each year living with conditions like cataracts, glaucoma, retinal diseases and refractive errors. Our more than 20,000 associates are enhancing the quality of life through innovative products, partnerships with Eye Care Professionals and programs that advance access to quality eye care. Learn more at www.alcon.com.

References

  1. Alcon data on file, 2018.
  2. Alcon data on file, 2019.
  3. Sulley A, Young G, Hunt C, et al. Retention rates in new contact lens wearers. Eye & Contact Lens. 2018;44:S273-S282

Connect with us on
Facebook
LinkedIn


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALCON
01:01aALCON : to Launch PRECISION1 Daily Disposable Contact Lenses as it Continues to ..
BU
08/14Amazon Web Services Announces General Availability of AWS Lake Formation; AWS..
AQ
08/09ALCON : 'Oil service firms to benefit from AfCFTA'
AQ
08/08ALCON : Oil Service Firms To Benefit From AfCFTA -Wabote
AQ
08/01Banks could reap $100 million in fees from LSE-Refinitiv deal
RE
07/29AIR LEASE CORPORATION : Announces Delivery of First of Eight New Airbus A321-200..
AQ
07/29AIR LEASE CORPORATION : Announces Delivery of New Boeing 787-10 Aircraft to EVA ..
AQ
07/19ALCON : Novartis delivers strong sales, double digit core operating income growt..
AQ
07/18Novartis raises full-year targets, aims to settle U.S. lawsuit
RE
07/18ALCON : Novartis CEO sets aside $700 million to settle doctor bribery lawsuit
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 7 352 M
EBIT 2019 1 288 M
Net income 2019 -93,2 M
Debt 2019 2 754 M
Yield 2019 0,23%
P/E ratio 2019 -277x
P/E ratio 2020 199x
EV / Sales2019 4,39x
EV / Sales2020 4,11x
Capitalization 29 544 M
Chart ALCON
Duration : Period :
Alcon Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALCON
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 57,64  $
Last Close Price 60,45  $
Spread / Highest target 7,52%
Spread / Average Target -4,66%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David J. Endicott Chief Executive Officer
F. Michael Ball Chairman-Designate
David Murray Chief Financial Officer
Franck Leveiller Head-Global R&D
Michael Onuscheck Global Franchise Head-Surgical
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALCON0.00%29 063
ABBOTT LABORATORIES17.21%148 355
MEDTRONIC PLC12.97%136 463
STRYKER CORPORATION38.44%80 330
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY10.21%66 503
ESSILORLUXOTTICA15.21%61 219
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group