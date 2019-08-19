Alcon : to Launch PRECISION1 Daily Disposable Contact Lenses as it Continues to Deliver on Vision Care Pipeline

Alcon, the global leader in eye care, today announced plans to launch the newest addition to its robust contact lens portfolio – PRECISION1® daily disposable, silicone hydrogel (SiHy) contact lenses – in the U.S. PRECISION1 is the first-and-only contact lens with Alcon’s proprietary SMARTSURFACE® technology – a permanent, micro-thin, high-performance layer of moisture at the lens surface that helps support a stable tear film to deliver lasting visual performance from morning to night.1,2

A new head-to-head clinical study demonstrated superiority of PRECISION1 over top-selling 1-Day ACUVUE^ Moist contact lenses in attributes critical for successful contact lens wear: vision, comfort and handling. Study findings showed contact lens wearers rated PRECISION1 significantly better than 1-Day ACUVUEMoist on end-of-day vision, end-of-day comfort and overall handling.2* Moreover, five times more wearers in the study “strongly preferred” PRECISION1 over 1-Day ACUVUE Moist.2

"PRECISION1is designed to provide lasting visual performance for patients who wear their contact lenses from early morning to late at night,” said David Endicott, Chief Executive Officer, Alcon. “PRECISION1 will be well-positioned as a mainstream daily disposable that complements our premium DAILIES TOTAL1® and value-driven DAILIES® AquaComfort PLUS® contact lenses, further expanding our contact lens portfolio to give us long-term growth opportunities in 2020 and beyond as we continue to develop our promising pipeline.”

PRECISION1 was designed to address the common reasons why 1-in-5 new wearers discontinue contact lens wear within the first year: poor vision, poor comfort and handling issues.3 The lenses help new daily disposable contact lens wearers overcome these issues by providing precise vision, long-lasting comfort and ease of handling. It also introduces a new lens material – verofilcon A with Class 1 ultraviolet-blocking capabilities (the highest level available) – created specifically for PRECISION1by Alcon Research and Development.

“With the launch of PRECISION1, we now have a daily disposable contact lens option that meets the needs of a broad group of patients and delivers an outstanding wearing experience compared to similarly priced daily lenses,” said Katie Spear, OD, JD, MPH, Florida-based optometrist. “PRECISION1 is a lens patients can start in and stay in for years to come, especially those who have active lifestyles that demand exceptional all-day performance.”

Alcon’s commercial sales teams will immediately begin working with select Eye Care Professionals to prepare for initial patient availability beginning in September. PRECISION1 will become widely available across the U.S. in early 2020 and will be priced competitively between DAILIES TOTAL1 and DAILIES AquaComfort PLUS lenses.

In March 2019, Alcon launched PRECISION1 contact lenses in Australia and New Zealand, and expects to launch these lenses in additional markets around the globe throughout 2020 and 2021.

About Alcon

Alcon helps people see brilliantly. As the global leader in eye care with a heritage spanning more than seven decades, we offer the broadest portfolio of products to enhance sight and improve people’s lives. Our Surgical and Vision Care products touch the lives of more than 260 million people in over 140 countries each year living with conditions like cataracts, glaucoma, retinal diseases and refractive errors. Our more than 20,000 associates are enhancing the quality of life through innovative products, partnerships with Eye Care Professionals and programs that advance access to quality eye care. Learn more at www.alcon.com.

