Alcon : Compensation Committee of Alcon

Charter

The Compensation Committee of Alcon Inc.

Mission Statement

The Compensation Committee (the "CC") assists the Board with compensation and human capital strategies, the design of the compensation plans, the compensation of the members of the Board and of the CEO, talent succession and the Compensation Report, and determines the compensation of the other members of the Executive Committee.

Pay for performance is one of the guiding principles of the compensation strategy of Alcon Inc. and its affiliates (the "Group").

The Group aims to reward those associates who achieve competitive business results and exemplify the Group values and behaviors. The compensation strategy strives to strengthen the performance-oriented culture and to reinforce entrepreneurial behavior resulting in contributions that motivated and dedicated associates make to sustain superior business results whilst holding executives accountable for behavior that displays innovation, quality, performance, collaboration, courage and integrity.

Organization

The CC shall consist of a minimum of three and a maximum of five members of the Board. The Board shall elect a Chair of the CC. The members of the CC shall be elected individually by the General Meeting of Shareholders for a term of office until completion of the next Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders. Members of the CC whose term of office has expired shall be immediately eligible for re-election. If there are vacancies on the CC, the Board shall appoint substitutes from amongst its members for the remaining term of office.

The members of the CC shall be independent in accordance with the independence criteria set forth in the Appendix.

The CC will meet no fewer than four times a year. Special meetings may be convened as required.

The CC shall report regularly to the Board on CC policies, programs, deliberations, decisions, determinations, approvals, findings and other matters the CC deems appropriate or the Board requests.

The CC may invite to its meetings other Board members, members of the management and such other persons the CC deems appropriate in order to carry out its responsibilities. No executive may be present during the decision on his or her own pay.

The CC shall have the authority to retain an independent compensation consultant and to approve the consultant's fees and other retention terms. The CC shall also have authority to obtain advice and assistance from internal or external legal, accounting or other advisors. In retaining services of consultants or advisors, the CC takes due care to consider the independence of any such consultant or advisor from the management of Alcon.

The CC shall obtain appropriate funding, as determined by the CC, to support its activities, including for payment of the independent compensation consultant and advisors.