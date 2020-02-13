Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  ALD    ALD   FR0013258662

ALD

(ALD)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Euronext Paris - 02/12 11:35:14 am
12.62 EUR   +2.27%
01:35aALD : ALD announces financial statements 2019
EQ
02/06ALD : Q4 & FY 2019 results publication
EQ
02/06ALD : ANNUAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION ALD reports full year 2019 results
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

ALD: ALD announces financial statements 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/13/2020 | 01:35am EST

ALD
ALD: ALD announces financial statements 2019

13-Feb-2020 / 07:30 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press release

 

Paris, 13 February 2020

 

ALD ANNOUNCES THE PUBLICATION OF ITS FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

ALD's 2019 Financial statements* are available on ALD's corporate website (www.aldautomotive.com) in the Investors section under "Financial Results".

 

*The Group's unaudited consolidated results as at 31 December 2019 were examined by the Board of Directors, chaired by Philippe Heim, on 5 February 2020. The audit procedures carried out by the Statutory Auditors on the consolidated financial statements are in progress.

 

 

 

About

 

ALD

ALD is a global leader in mobility solutions providing full service leasing and fleet management services across 43 countries to a client base of large corporates, SMEs, professionals and private individuals. A leader in its industry, ALD places sustainable mobility at the heart of its strategy, delivering innovative mobility solutions and technology-enabled services to its clients, helping them focus on their everyday business.

 

With 6,500 employees around the globe, ALD manages 1.76 million vehicles (at end-December 2019).

 

ALD is listed on Compartment A of Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR0013258662; Ticker: ALD) and is included in the SBF120 index. Société Générale is ALD Automotive's majority shareholder.

 

Regulatory filing PDF file

Document title: ALD announces financial statements 2019
Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=GQXCWPXIVP

Language: English
Company: ALD
1 Rue Eugène et Armand Peugeot
92500 Rueil-Malmaison
France
Internet: https://www.aldautomotive.com/
ISIN: FR0013258662
Euronext Ticker: ALD
AMF Category: Inside information / News release on accounts, results
EQS News ID: 974367
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

974367  13-Feb-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=974367&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ALD
01:35aALD : ALD announces financial statements 2019
EQ
02/06ALD : Q4 & FY 2019 results publication
EQ
02/06ALD : ANNUAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION ALD reports full year 2019 results
PU
02/06ALD : reports Q4 & FY 2019 Results
PU
02/06ALD : announces management changes
EQ
02/06ALD : reports full year 2019 results
EQ
02/06ALD : Annual results
CO
02/06ALD : Nomination
CO
02/06ALD : Slide show results
CO
2019ALD : Announces sale of ald fortune auto leasing & renting in china
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 10 325 M
EBIT 2020 764 M
Net income 2020 589 M
Debt 2020 19 457 M
Yield 2020 5,20%
P/E ratio 2020 8,65x
P/E ratio 2021 8,16x
EV / Sales2020 2,38x
EV / Sales2021 2,46x
Capitalization 5 095 M
Chart ALD
Duration : Period :
ALD Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 15,76  €
Last Close Price 12,62  €
Spread / Highest target 42,6%
Spread / Average Target 24,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,97%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Masterson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Philippe Laurent Charles Heim Chairman
John Saffrett Chief Operating Officer & Deputy CEO
Gilles Momper Chief Financial Officer
Didier Hauguel Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALD-8.82%5 551
UNION PACIFIC2.25%126 525
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY7.10%67 061
CSX CORPORATION8.51%61 061
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION7.75%53 933
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED7.71%36 976
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group