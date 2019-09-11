Log in
ALD : AUTOMOTIVE LAUNCHES ALD MOVE IN THE NETHERLANDS, THE GROUP'S FIRST MOBILITY-AS-A-SERVICE SOLUTION

09/11/2019 | 04:52am EDT

P R E S S R E L E A S E

Paris, 11 September 2019

ALD AUTOMOTIVE LAUNCHES ALD MOVE IN THE NETHERLANDS,

THE GROUP'S FIRST MOBILITY-AS-A-SERVICE SOLUTION

ALD Automotive is launching ALD Move, the company's first Mobility-as-a-Service app, in the Netherlands. Aimed at fostering a holistic, flexible approach to travel, ALD Moveprovides a combination of real time travel insight and advice and a range of mobility offerings to improve efficiency and encourage responsible mobility behavior.

Designed as a mobility assistant to stimulate smart travel, ALD Moveprovides three core services:

  • A personal travel assistantwhich produces optimal travel itineraries each morning synched with an online calendar. Itineraries are updated based onreal-timeand predictive analytics and take into account constraints such as traffic information, weather conditions and transport issues. Alternative travel routes and multi- modality recommendations are provided when appropriate
  • A dedicated chatbotfor troubleshooting calendar problems via machine learning to address items such as missing addresses or overlapping appointments
  • An instant route plannerfor spur of the moment trips taking into account existing calendar constraints

ALD Moveleverages ALD Automotive's strategic partnership with Microsoft and is supported by Microsoft's secure Azure Cloud platform and digital services to ensure that the Mobility-as-a-Service app is flexible, integrated and scalable.

ALD Movewill be tested among 100 users in the coming months. It can be paired with a mobility card which provides access to a complementary range of mobility alternatives via public transport.

The app can also be used to help reinforce corporate mobility policies and foster smart mobility decisions by incentivising responsible mobility through a credit program. Employees accumulate mobility credits for smart mobility choices such as using a bike or electric car which can be converted into extra mobility.

"At ALD Automotive, we are committed to shaping the future of mobility," confirms John Saffrett, Deputy CEO at ALD. "ALD Moveis a clear example of how we use technology, partnerships and industry expertise to improve the day to day mobility of our clients to ensure that they benefit from best-in class mobility solutions that are efficient, flexible and sustainable. Once you've harnessed the capacity to

1

centralise mobility solutions through an open and collaborative community to make Mobility-as-a- Service a reality, the possibilities are endless."

Click here to view a video presentation of ALD Move: https://youtu.be/Ap-umhGRrVc

Press contact:

ALD Automotive

Stephanie Jonville

+33 (0)6 46 14 81 90

stephanie.jonville@aldautomotive.com

ALD Automotive

ALD Automotive is a global leader in mobility solutions providing full service leasing and fleet management services across 43 countries to a client base of large corporates, SMEs, professionals and private individuals. A leader in its industry, ALD Automotive places sustainable mobility at the heart of its strategy, delivering innovative mobility solutions and technology-enabled services to its clients, helping them focus on their everyday business.

With 6,500 employees worldwide, ALD Automotive manages 1.70 million vehicles (at end June 2019).

ALD Automotive is listed on Euronext Paris, compartment A (ISIN: FR0013258662; Ticker: ALD) and its share is included in the SBF120 index. ALD's controlling shareholder is Societe Generale.

For more information, you can follow us on Twitter @ALDAutomotive

or visitwww.aldautomotive.com.

2

Disclaimer

ALD International SA published this content on 11 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2019 08:51:03 UTC
