ALD : Announcement ALD regulated information

Paris, 18 April 2019

Availability online and for consultation of the information relating to the Combined

General Meeting dated 22 May 2019

The Combined General Meeting (the "Meeting") will be held on 22 May 2019, at 10 a.m, at the Company's registered office located at: 1-3 Rue Eugène et Armand Peugeot - Corosa - 92500 Rueil-Malmaison (France). Notice of meeting serving as convening notice (the "Notice") relating to this Meeting was published in the Mandatory Legal Announcements Gazette (BALO) dated 17 April 2019. This notice, as well as the documents and information mentioned in Article R. 225-73-1 of the French Commercial Code intended to be submitted to the Meeting are now or will be made available to the shareholders on ALD's corporate website (www.aldautomotive.com) at the following address: http://www.aldautomotive.com/investors/annual-shareholders-meetings.

The documents to be made available to the shareholders as part of this Meeting may be consulted, in accordance with the conditions provided by the law and regulations in force, at the Company's registered office, 1-3 Rue Eugène et Armand Peugeot - Corosa - 92500 Rueil-Malmaison (France).

Press contact:

Stephanie Jonville +33 (0)1 42 14 38 99 stephanie.jonville@aldautomotive.com

