ALD

(ALD)
ALD : Announcement ALD regulated information

04/18/2019 | 11:23am EDT

PRESS RELEASE

R E G U L A T E D I N F O R M A T I O N

Paris, 18 April 2019

Availability online and for consultation of the information relating to the Combined

General Meeting dated 22 May 2019

The Combined General Meeting (the "Meeting") will be held on 22 May 2019, at 10 a.m, at the Company's registered office located at: 1-3 Rue Eugène et Armand Peugeot - Corosa - 92500 Rueil-Malmaison (France). Notice of meeting serving as convening notice (the "Notice") relating to this Meeting was published in the Mandatory Legal Announcements Gazette (BALO) dated 17 April 2019. This notice, as well as the documents and information mentioned in Article R. 225-73-1 of the French Commercial Code intended to be submitted to the Meeting are now or will be made available to the shareholders on ALD's corporate website (www.aldautomotive.com) at the following address: http://www.aldautomotive.com/investors/annual-shareholders-meetings.

The documents to be made available to the shareholders as part of this Meeting may be consulted, in accordance with the conditions provided by the law and regulations in force, at the Company's registered office, 1-3 Rue Eugène et Armand Peugeot - Corosa - 92500 Rueil-Malmaison (France).

Press contact:

Stephanie Jonville +33 (0)1 42 14 38 99 stephanie.jonville@aldautomotive.com

ALD

ALD is a global leader in mobility solutions providing full service leasing and fleet management services across 43 countries to a client base of large corporates, SMEs, professionals and private individuals. A leader in its industry, ALD places sustainable mobility at the heart of its strategy, delivering innovative mobility solutions and technology-enabled services to its clients, helping them focus on their everyday business.

With over 6,500 employees worldwide, ALD manages 1.66 million vehicles (at end December 2018).

ALD is listed on Euronext Paris, compartment A (ISIN: FR0013258662; Ticker: ALD) and its share is included in the SBF120 index. ALD's controlling shareholder is Societe Generale.

For more information, you can follow us on Twitter @ALDAutomotive

or visit www.aldautomotive.com.

Disclaimer

ALD International SA published this content on 18 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2019 15:22:01 UTC
