Paris, 20 February 2018

ALD ANNOUNCES THE PUBLICATION OF ITS FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

ALD's 2018 Financial statements* are available on ALD's corporate website (www.aldautomotive.com) in the Investors section under "Financial Results".

*The Group's unaudited consolidated results as at 31 December 2018 were examined by the Board of Directors, chaired by Didier Hauguel, on 6 February 2019. The audit procedures carried out by the Statutory Auditors on the consolidated financial statements are in progress.

ALD

ALD is a global leader in mobility solutions providing full service leasing and fleet management services across 43 countries to a client base of large corporates, SMEs, professionals and private individuals. A leader in its industry, ALD places sustainable mobility at the heart of its strategy, delivering innovative mobility solutions and technology-enabled services to its clients, helping them focus on their everyday business.

With over 6,500 employees worldwide, ALD manages 1.66 million vehicles (at end December 2018).

ALD is listed on Euronext Paris, compartment A (ISIN: FR0013258662; Ticker: ALD) and its share is included in the SBF120 index. ALD's controlling shareholder is Societe Generale.

