ALD

(ALD)
ALD: Announces the publication of its financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018

02/20/2019 | 12:45pm EST

ALD
ALD: Announces the publication of its financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018

20-Feb-2019 / 18:42 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE

 

Financial STATEMENTS

 

Paris, 20 February 2018

 

ALD ANNOUNCES THE PUBLICATION OF ITS FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

 

 

 

ALD's 2018 Financial statements* are available on ALD's corporate website (www.aldautomotive.com) in the Investors section under "Financial Results".

 

*The Group's unaudited consolidated results as at 31 December 2018 were examined by the Board of Directors, chaired by Didier Hauguel, on 6 February 2019. The audit procedures carried out by the Statutory Auditors on the consolidated financial statements are in progress.

 

 

Press contact:

Stephanie Jonville

+33 (0)1 42 14 38 99
stephanie.jonville@aldautomotive.com

 

 

 

 

ALD

 

ALD is a global leader in mobility solutions providing full service leasing and fleet management services across 43 countries to a client base of large corporates, SMEs, professionals and private individuals. A leader in its industry, ALD places sustainable mobility at the heart of its strategy, delivering innovative mobility solutions and technology-enabled services to its clients, helping them focus on their everyday business.

 

With over 6,500 employees worldwide, ALD manages 1.66 million vehicles (at end December 2018).

 

ALD is listed on Euronext Paris, compartment A (ISIN: FR0013258662; Ticker: ALD) and its share is included in the SBF120 index. ALD's controlling shareholder is Societe Generale.

 

For more information, you can follow us on Twitter @ALDAutomotive         or visit www.aldautomotive.com.

 

 

Regulatory filing PDF file

Document title: Publication of financial statements 2018
Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=CAAXEYIQBP

Language: English
Company: ALD
1 Rue Eugène et Armand Peugeot
92500 Rueil-Malmaison
France
Internet: https://www.aldautomotive.com/
ISIN: FR0013258662
Euronext Ticker: ALD
AMF Category: Information on annual revenues
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

778409  20-Feb-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=778409&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
