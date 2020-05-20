ALD : Changes to the ALD Board of DirectorsChanges to the ALD Board of Directors

Press release
Paris, May 20, 2020
Changes to the ALD Board of Directors
During ALD's Ordinary Shareholder's Meeting, which convened on 20 May 2020, and as a result of the approval of resolutions #4 - 6 on the agenda, the following changes were validated:
-
Anik CHAUMARTIN was appointed Director for a period of 4 years, i.e. until the close of the General Shareholders' Meeting called to approve the financial statements for the financial year ending December 31, 2023;
-
Christophe PERILLAT was renewed as Director for a period of 4 years, i.e. until the close of the General Shareholders' Meeting called to approve the financial statements for the financial year ending December 31, 2023;
-
Delphine GARCIN-MEUNIER's cooptation as a Director by the Board on 5 November 2019, following the resignation of Laura CARRERE, was ratified by the General Assembly for the remaining term of office of her predecessor, i.e. until the close of the General Shareholders' Meeting called to approve the financial statements for the financial year ending December 31, 2020.
Following these changes and as the mandate expires for Nathalie LEBOUCHER, ALD's Board of Directors is now composed as follows:
-
Philippe HEIM, Chairman of the Board
-
Michael MASTERSON
-
Delphine GARCIN-MEUNIER
-
Karine DESTRE-BOHN
-
Xavier DURAND
-
Didier HAUGUEL
-
Patricia LACOSTE
-
Anik CHAUMARTIN
-
Christophe PERILLAT
-
Bernardo SANCHEZ-INCERA
About
ALD
ALD is a global leader in mobility solutions providing full service leasing and fleet management services cross 43 countries to a client base of large corporates, SMEs, professionals and private individuals. A leader in its industry, ALD places sustainable mobility at the heart of its strategy, delivering innovative mobility solutions and technology-enabled services to its clients, helping them focus on their everyday business.
With 6,700 employees around the globe, ALD manages 1.78 million vehicles (at end-March 2020).
ALD is listed on Compartment A of Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR0013258662; Ticker: ALD) and is included in the SBF120 index. Société Générale is ALD Automotive's majority shareholder.
Press contact:
Stephanie Jonville
ALD Communication Department Tel.: +33 (0)6 46 14 81 90 stephanie.jonville@aldautomotive.com
Disclaimer
ALD International SA published this content on 20 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2020 17:08:06 UTC