Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  ALD    ALD   FR0013258662

ALD

(ALD)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 05/20 11:29:55 am
9.11 EUR   +0.66%
01:09pALD : Changes to the ALD Board of DirectorsChanges to the ALD Board of Directors
PU
05/14ALD : Report on share repurchases
PU
05/14ALD : share buyback period update
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

ALD : Changes to the ALD Board of DirectorsChanges to the ALD Board of Directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/20/2020 | 01:09pm EDT

Press release

Paris, May 20, 2020

Changes to the ALD Board of Directors

During ALD's Ordinary Shareholder's Meeting, which convened on 20 May 2020, and as a result of the approval of resolutions #4 - 6 on the agenda, the following changes were validated:

  • Anik CHAUMARTIN was appointed Director for a period of 4 years, i.e. until the close of the General Shareholders' Meeting called to approve the financial statements for the financial year ending December 31, 2023;
  • Christophe PERILLAT was renewed as Director for a period of 4 years, i.e. until the close of the General Shareholders' Meeting called to approve the financial statements for the financial year ending December 31, 2023;
  • Delphine GARCIN-MEUNIER's cooptation as a Director by the Board on 5 November 2019, following the resignation of Laura CARRERE, was ratified by the General Assembly for the remaining term of office of her predecessor, i.e. until the close of the General Shareholders' Meeting called to approve the financial statements for the financial year ending December 31, 2020.

Following these changes and as the mandate expires for Nathalie LEBOUCHER, ALD's Board of Directors is now composed as follows:

  • Philippe HEIM, Chairman of the Board
  • Michael MASTERSON
  • Delphine GARCIN-MEUNIER
  • Karine DESTRE-BOHN
  • Xavier DURAND
  • Didier HAUGUEL
  • Patricia LACOSTE
  • Anik CHAUMARTIN
  • Christophe PERILLAT
  • Bernardo SANCHEZ-INCERA

About

ALD

ALD is a global leader in mobility solutions providing full service leasing and fleet management services cross 43 countries to a client base of large corporates, SMEs, professionals and private individuals. A leader in its industry, ALD places sustainable mobility at the heart of its strategy, delivering innovative mobility solutions and technology-enabled services to its clients, helping them focus on their everyday business.

With 6,700 employees around the globe, ALD manages 1.78 million vehicles (at end-March 2020).

ALD is listed on Compartment A of Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR0013258662; Ticker: ALD) and is included in the SBF120 index. Société Générale is ALD Automotive's majority shareholder.

Press contact:

Stephanie Jonville

ALD Communication Department Tel.: +33 (0)6 46 14 81 90 stephanie.jonville@aldautomotive.com

Disclaimer

ALD International SA published this content on 20 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2020 17:08:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ALD
01:09pALD : Changes to the ALD Board of DirectorsChanges to the ALD Board of Directors
PU
05/14ALD : Report on share repurchases
PU
05/14ALD : share buyback period update
PU
05/14ALD : Update on the share buyback program
EQ
05/13ALD : and Wheels sign a partnership agreement with Shouqi Car Rental & Leasing t..
PU
05/06ALD : Q1 2020 Trading Update
EQ
05/06ALD : Slide show Q1 results
CO
05/06ALD : 1st quarter results
CO
04/28ALD : Automotive and Polestar successfully launch strategic collaboration to off..
PU
04/24ALD : announces new Executive Committee appointments
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 9 908 M
EBIT 2020 556 M
Net income 2020 462 M
Debt 2020 18 838 M
Yield 2020 5,93%
P/E ratio 2020 7,98x
P/E ratio 2021 7,37x
EV / Sales2020 2,27x
EV / Sales2021 2,28x
Capitalization 3 651 M
Chart ALD
Duration : Period :
ALD Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 11,92 €
Last Close Price 9,05 €
Spread / Highest target 76,8%
Spread / Average Target 31,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,97%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tim Torben Albertsen Chief Executive Officer
Philippe Laurent Charles Heim Chairman
John Saffrett Chief Operating Officer & Deputy CEO
Gilles Momper Chief Financial Officer
Didier Hauguel Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALD-34.61%3 991
UNION PACIFIC-11.99%108 069
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY-3.48%56 226
CSX CORPORATION-8.25%50 490
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION-13.64%42 951
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED-6.25%30 314
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group