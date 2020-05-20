ALD : Changes to the ALD Board of DirectorsChanges to the ALD Board of Directors

Press release

Paris, May 20, 2020

Changes to the ALD Board of Directors

During ALD's Ordinary Shareholder's Meeting, which convened on 20 May 2020, and as a result of the approval of resolutions #4 - 6 on the agenda, the following changes were validated:

Anik CHAUMARTIN was appointed Director for a period of 4 years, i.e. until the close of the General Shareholders' Meeting called to approve the financial statements for the financial year ending December 31, 2023;

was appointed Director for a period of 4 years, i.e. until the close of the General Shareholders' Meeting called to approve the financial statements for the financial year ending December 31, 2023; Christophe PERILLAT was renewed as Director for a period of 4 years, i.e. until the close of the General Shareholders' Meeting called to approve the financial statements for the financial year ending December 31, 2023;

was renewed as Director for a period of 4 years, i.e. until the close of the General Shareholders' Meeting called to approve the financial statements for the financial year ending December 31, 2023; Delphine GARCIN-MEUNIER 's cooptation as a Director by the Board on 5 November 2019, following the resignation of Laura CARRERE, was ratified by the General Assembly for the remaining term of office of her predecessor, i.e. until the close of the General Shareholders' Meeting called to approve the financial statements for the financial year ending December 31, 2020.

Following these changes and as the mandate expires for Nathalie LEBOUCHER, ALD's Board of Directors is now composed as follows: