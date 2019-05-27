Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  ALD    ALD   FR0013258662

ALD

(ALD)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Euronext Paris - 05/24 11:36:15 am
13.6 EUR   +2.87%
01:59aALD : Report on share repurchases
PU
01:59aALD : share buyback periodic update
PU
01:59aALD : Description of the share buyback programme
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

ALD: Description of the share buyback program

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/27/2019 | 01:35am EDT

ALD
ALD: Description of the share buyback program

27-May-2019 / 07:30 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

PRESS RELEASE

 

Paris, 27 May 2019

 

 

DESCRIPTION OF THE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME

 

Authorised by the combined General Meeting dated 22 May 2019

 

This description is drawn up in accordance with the provisions of Articles 241-1 and 241-2 I of the General Regulation of the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers).

 

 

  1. Date of the General Meeting called to authorise the share buyback programme

 

The authorisation for the Company to buy its own shares was approved at the combined General Meeting dated 22 May 2019.

 

  1. Breakdown by objectives of the securities held

 

As at 24 May 2019, the allocation of the shares held directly is as follows:

 

Cancellation

0

Allocation to employees and executive officers

556,914

Exercise of rights attached to securities

0

Liquidity agreement

97,179

External growth

0

Implement market practices

0

 

  1. Purposes of the share buyback programme

 

ALD has received authorisations to purchase its own shares, to:

 

  1. cancel them, pursuant to the 23rd resolution of this General Shareholders' Meeting,

 

  1. allocate, cover and honour any free shares or employee savings plans and any type of allocation for the benefit of employees or corporate officers of the Company or affiliated companies under the terms and conditions stipulated or permitted by French or foreign law, particularly in the context of participation in the results of the expansion of the Company, the granting of free shares, any employee shareholding plans as well as completing any related transactions to cover the aforementioned employee shareholding plans,

 

  1. provide shares upon the exercise of rights attached to securities giving access to the share capital of the Company,

 

  1. market making activities under a liquidity contract, signed with an investment services provider, in compliance with the market practices permitted by the AMF ("l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers"),

 

  1. retain and later tender as part of the Group's external growth transactions,

 

  1. implement any market practice that may become recognised by law or by the AMF.

 

  1. Maximum amount allocated to the share buyback programme, maximum number and characteristics of the securities, maximum purchase price

 

The resolution approved at the General Meeting provides that ALD can purchase its ordinary shares for an amount of up to 5% of the share capital at the date of making these purchases, it being specified that the maximum number of shares held after these purchases may not at any time exceed 10% of share capital.

 

As at 17 May 2019, without taking into account the shares already held, a theoretical maximum number of 40,410,364 shares could be purchased. Given the number of securities already held at this date and the possibility to hold an amount of shares representing up to 10% of the share capital, the Company could purchase up to 40,344,954 shares.

 

The maximum purchase price was set at EUR 28.6 per share. The authorisation further limits the amount of funds allocated to the programme to EUR 600 million.

 

The Board of Directors will ensure that the implementation of the buybacks is conducted in compliance with the prudential requirements as set by the regulations.

 

  1. Duration of share buyback programme

 

The combined General Meeting dated 22 May 2019 set the duration of the authorisation for the Company to buy and sell its own shares at 18 months from the date of the General Meeting.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Press contact:

 

Stephanie Jonville

+33 (0)1 42 14 38 99

stephanie.jonville@aldautomotive.com

 

 

 

 

ALD

 

ALD is a global leader in mobility solutions providing full service leasing and fleet management services across 43 countries to a client base of large corporates, SMEs, professionals and private individuals. A leader in its industry, ALD places sustainable mobility at the heart of its strategy, delivering innovative mobility solutions and technology-enabled services to its clients, helping them focus on their everyday business.

 

With over 6,500 employees worldwide, ALD manages 1.68 million vehicles (at end March 2019).

 

ALD is listed on Euronext Paris, compartment A (ISIN: FR0013258662; Ticker: ALD) and its share is included in the SBF120 index. ALD's controlling shareholder is Societe Generale.

 

For more information, you can follow us on Twitter @ALDAutomotive         or visit www.aldautomotive.com.

 

Regulatory filing PDF file

Document title: ALD Share buyback program
Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=EIQFVKJKEK

Language: English
Company: ALD
1 Rue Eugène et Armand Peugeot
92500 Rueil-Malmaison
France
Internet: https://www.aldautomotive.com/
ISIN: FR0013258662
Euronext Ticker: ALD
AMF Category: Share buyback / Disposal of own shares / Description of the buyback programme
EQS News ID: 815833
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

815833  27-May-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=815833&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALD
01:59aALD : Report on share repurchases
PU
01:59aALD : share buyback periodic update
PU
01:59aALD : Description of the share buyback programme
PU
01:35aALD : Description of the share buyback program
EQ
01:35aALD : Update on the share buyback program
EQ
05/23ALD : Changes to the ALD Board of Directors
PU
05/23ALD : Confirmation of Board changes
EQ
05/21ALD : Report on share repurchases
PU
05/21ALD : share buyback periodic update
PU
05/21ALD : Update on the share buyback program
EQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 9 994 M
EBIT 2019 717 M
Net income 2019 563 M
Debt 2019 18 403 M
Yield 2019 4,55%
P/E ratio 2019 9,72
P/E ratio 2020 9,23
EV / Sales 2019 2,39x
EV / Sales 2020 2,38x
Capitalization 5 496 M
Chart ALD
Duration : Period :
ALD Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 15,0 €
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mike Masterson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Didier Hauguel Chairman
John Saffrett Chief Operating Officer
Gilles Momper Chief Financial Officer
Laurent Hallermeier Chief Information Officer & Head-Products
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALD30.77%5 984
UNION PACIFIC24.55%121 868
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY21.63%66 130
CSX CORPORATION20.55%60 606
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION33.26%52 999
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD23.93%31 217
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About