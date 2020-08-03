Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  ALD    ALD   FR0013258662

ALD

(ALD)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 08/03 04:40:57 am
8.065 EUR   -4.89%
04:04aALD : HALF-YEARLY FINANCIAL INFORMATION ALD reports first half 2020 results
PU
03:44aALD : Share buyback periodic update
PU
02:03aALD : reports fist half 2020 results
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

ALD : HALF-YEARLY FINANCIAL INFORMATION ALD reports first half 2020 results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/03/2020 | 04:04am EDT
  • SOUND OPERATING PERFORMANCE ILLUSTRATING THE RESILIENCE OF THE BUSINESS MODEL AND THE AGILITY OF THE ORGANISATION
  • FUNDED FLEET UP 3.1% VS. END JUNE 2019, OPERATING MARGINS [1] UP 3.1%
  • SOLID PROVISIONING AND EXCESS DEPRECIATION CHARGES TOTALLING EUR 62 MILLION
  • USED CAR SALES RESULT PER UNIT AT EUR -92 ON AVERAGE IN H1
  • EUR 3.4 MILLION DECREASE IN OVERHEADS DEMONSTRATING ABILITY TO CONTROL COSTS
  • NET INCOME (GROUP SHARE) AT EUR 206.8 MILLION

H1 2020 Results highlights

  • Total Fleet 1.76 million vehicles managed worldwide at end June 2020, +3.8% vs. June 2019
  • Leasing Contract and Services Margins down EUR 22.0 million, incorporating the impact of the fleet revaluation process: EUR 30.0 million excess depreciation charge in H1 2020 vs. EUR 11.3 million release in H1 2019
  • Used Car Sales result at EUR -11.6 million, including impairment of used car stock of EUR 18.6m
  • Cost of Risk at 46 bps[2], including a forward-looking provision under IFRS9
  • EUR 10.0 million after tax profit on disposal of stake in ALD Fortune (China) in Q1 2020
  • Total Equity/Asset ratio at 15.6%, up from 15.2% at end June 2019

New Guidance for 2020 [3]

  • Total Fleet growth (organic) close to 0% versus 2019, plus bolt-on acquisitions as opportunities arise
  • Used Car Sales result per vehicle to average EUR -250 to EUR 0
  • Cost/Income (excluding Used Car Sales result) ratio between 50% and 51%

On 3 August 2020, Tim Albertsen, ALD CEO, commenting on the H1 2020 Group Results, stated:

'H1 2020 was a live stress test for many companies. In the context of the Covid-19 crisis ALD has demonstrated the strength and resilience of its business model, as well as the agility of the organization. This crisis saw the rise of new types of demands which ALD was able to answer quickly and efficiently. Flexible offers were deployed in over 19 countries and used car lease actively promoted. Despite the challenges, ALD has continued to work very actively, with both clients and partnerswho recognise the Company as a stakeholder they can rely on. Our operating and financial performance in H1 was sound despite inclusion of several provisions reflecting potential upcoming risks. As a pick-up is observed in main markets, ALD stays alert to opportunities while paying careful attention to costs. ALD intends to continue to lead the market. We feel we have sufficient visibility to issue new operating guidance for 2020, premised on the assumption that major European countries will not be forced to return to a severe lockdown for an extended period. We are also announcing a Capital Markets Day to be held on November 12th during which we will present our business strategy for the years to come.'

Annualised Cost of Risk as a % of Average Earning Assets
Premised on the assumption that major European countries will not be forced to return to a severe lockdown for an extended period

Read the PR

Disclaimer

ALD International SA published this content on 03 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2020 08:03:22 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on ALD
04:04aALD : HALF-YEARLY FINANCIAL INFORMATION ALD reports first half 2020 results
PU
03:44aALD : Share buyback periodic update
PU
02:03aALD : reports fist half 2020 results
PU
01:35aALD : reports first half 2020 results
EQ
07/16ALD : Ford and ALD Automotive Launch New Fleet Management Business in Europe to ..
PU
07/03ALD : announces new managerial appointments
PU
06/24ALD AUTOMOTIVE LAUNCHES FLEXIBLE MOB : ALD Flex
PU
06/18ALD : announces the appointment of new CEOs in Italy, Morocco and Portugal
PU
06/08ALD : announces the appointment of new CEOs in Belgium and Hungary
PU
05/29ALD : Share buyback periodic update
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 9 367 M 11 025 M 11 025 M
Net income 2020 438 M 516 M 516 M
Net Debt 2020 18 228 M 21 455 M 21 455 M
P/E ratio 2020 7,85x
Yield 2020 5,95%
Capitalization 3 421 M 4 047 M 4 026 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,31x
EV / Sales 2021 2,20x
Nbr of Employees 6 715
Free-Float 20,0%
Chart ALD
Duration : Period :
ALD Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 11,69 €
Last Close Price 8,48 €
Spread / Highest target 65,1%
Spread / Average Target 37,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 17,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tim Torben Albertsen Chief Executive Officer
Philippe Laurent Charles Heim Chairman
John Saffrett Chief Operating Officer & Deputy CEO
Gilles Momper Chief Financial Officer
Didier Hauguel Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALD-38.73%4 047
UNION PACIFIC-4.12%117 677
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY11.38%69 351
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION-0.99%49 035
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED11.28%37 276
KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN12.20%16 214
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group