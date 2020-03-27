Press release Rueil-Malmaison, 27 March 2020 ALD: Impact of COVID-19

ALD is closely monitoring the current COVID-19 situation and has put in place the necessary measures to ensure business continuity, with consideration for staff and client health and safety as a priority.

ALD had a good start to the year and the company's business tends to be resilient as it operates on a multi-year cycle. ALD maintains a strong financial position and it fully intends to pay out its 2019 dividend as previously announced.

While ALD is still in the process of assessing the situation, it expects the extended lockdown periods in place in Europe to have a strong negative impact on most of the economies where the company operates, despite the support measures being provided by governments and central banks.

ALD thus expects its operating performance to be impacted by the adverse economic environment in 2020 and therefore withdraws the guidance for the year announced in February. ALD intends to provide a new outlook when the situation allows it.

About

ALD

ALD is a global leader in mobility solutions providing full service leasing and fleet management services across 43 countries to a client base of large corporates, SMEs, professionals and private individuals. A leader in its industry, ALD places sustainable mobility at the heart of its strategy, delivering innovative mobility solutions and technology-enabled services to its clients, helping them focus on their everyday business.

With 6,700 employees around the globe, ALD manages 1.76 million vehicles (at end-December 2019).

ALD is listed on Compartment A of Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR0013258662; Ticker: ALD) and is included in the SBF120 index. Société Générale is ALD's majority shareholder.

For more information, you can follow us on Twitter @ALDAutomotive or visit www.aldautomotive.com.