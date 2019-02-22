Log in
ALD: Update on the share buyback program

02/22/2019 | 01:35am EST

ALD
ALD: Update on the share buyback program

22-Feb-2019 / 07:30 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

 

PRESS RELEASE

update on the
share buyback program

 

 

Paris, 22 February 2019

 

 

ALD SHARE BUYBACK PERIODIC UPDATE

 

ALD reports share buyback transactions executed between 15 February 2019 and 21 February 2019, under Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse ("EU Market Abuse Regulation").

 

The transactions are part of the share buyback programme authorized by the combined General Meeting dated 22 May 2018 a description of which is accessible on ALD website.

 

 

Aggregate presentation (per day and market)

 

Issuer's name

Issuer's identifying code

Transaction date

Identifying code of financial instrument

Total daily volume
(in number of shares)

Daily weighted average purchase price of shares

Market
(MIC code)

ALD SA

969500E7V019H9NP7427

15/02/2019

FR0013258662

8500

11.7176

XPAR

ALD SA

969500E7V019H9NP7427

18/02/2019

FR0013258662

850

11.9968

XPAR

ALD SA

969500E7V019H9NP7427

19/02/2019

FR0013258662

-

-

XPAR

ALD SA

969500E7V019H9NP7427

20/02/2019

FR0013258662

-

-

XPAR

ALD SA

969500E7V019H9NP7427

21/02/2019

FR0013258662

-

-

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

9,350

11.7430

 

 

 

A detailed reporting of share buyback transactions is available on the Company's website.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Press contact:

Stephanie Jonville

+33 (0)1 42 14 38 99

stephanie.jonville@aldautomotive.com

 

 

 

 

ALD

 

ALD is a global leader in mobility solutions providing full service leasing and fleet management services across 43 countries to a client base of large corporates, SMEs, professionals and private individuals. A leader in its industry, ALD places sustainable mobility at the heart of its strategy, delivering innovative mobility solutions and technology-enabled services to its clients, helping them focus on their everyday business.

 

With over 6,300 employees worldwide, ALD manages 1.54 million vehicles (at end March 2018).

 

ALD is listed on Euronext Paris, compartment A (ISIN: FR0013258662; Ticker: ALD) and its share is included in the SBF120 index. ALD's controlling shareholder is Societe Generale.

 

For more information, you can follow us on Twitter @ALDAutomotive         or visit www.aldautomotive.com.

 

Regulatory filing PDF file

Document title: Share buyback 22 02 19
Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=SEOEHWGXBW

Language: English
Company: ALD
1 Rue Eugène et Armand Peugeot
92500 Rueil-Malmaison
France
Internet: https://www.aldautomotive.com/
ISIN: FR0013258662
Euronext Ticker: ALD
AMF Category: Description of the buyback programme
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

779911  22-Feb-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=779911&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
