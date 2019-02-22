ALD: Update on the share buyback program

PRESS RELEASE

update on the

share buyback program

Paris, 22 February 2019

ALD SHARE BUYBACK PERIODIC UPDATE

ALD reports share buyback transactions executed between 15 February 2019 and 21 February 2019, under Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse ("EU Market Abuse Regulation").

The transactions are part of the share buyback programme authorized by the combined General Meeting dated 22 May 2018 a description of which is accessible on ALD website.

Aggregate presentation (per day and market)

Issuer's name Issuer's identifying code Transaction date Identifying code of financial instrument Total daily volume

(in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of shares Market

(MIC code) ALD SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 15/02/2019 FR0013258662 8500 11.7176 XPAR ALD SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 18/02/2019 FR0013258662 850 11.9968 XPAR ALD SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 19/02/2019 FR0013258662 - - XPAR ALD SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 20/02/2019 FR0013258662 - - XPAR ALD SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 21/02/2019 FR0013258662 - - XPAR TOTAL 9,350 11.7430

A detailed reporting of share buyback transactions is available on the Company's website.

Press contact:

Stephanie Jonville

+33 (0)1 42 14 38 99

stephanie.jonville@aldautomotive.com

