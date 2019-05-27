ALD: Update on the share buyback program

PRESS RELEASE

update on the

share buyback program

Paris, 27 May 2019

ALD SHARE BUYBACK PERIODIC UPDATE

ALD reports share buyback transactions executed between 22 May 2019 and 24 May 2019, under Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse ("EU Market Abuse Regulation").

The transactions are part of the share buyback programme authorized by the combined General Meeting dated 22 May 2018 a description of which is accessible on ALD website.

Aggregate presentation (per day and market)

Issuer's name Issuer's identifying code Transaction date Identifying code of financial instrument Total daily volume

(in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of shares Market

(MIC code) ALD SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 22/05/2019 FR0013258662 10467 13.1842 XPAR ALD SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 23/05/2019 FR0013258662 11981 13.1138 XPAR ALD SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 24/05/2019 FR0013258662 824 13.2600 XPAR TOTAL 23,272 13.1506

A detailed reporting of share buyback transactions is available on the Company's website.

Press contact:

Stephanie Jonville

+33 (0)1 42 14 38 99

stephanie.jonville@aldautomotive.com

ALD

ALD is a global leader in mobility solutions providing full service leasing and fleet management services across 43 countries to a client base of large corporates, SMEs, professionals and private individuals. A leader in its industry, ALD places sustainable mobility at the heart of its strategy, delivering innovative mobility solutions and technology-enabled services to its clients, helping them focus on their everyday business.

With over 6,500 employees worldwide, ALD manages 1.68 million vehicles (at end March 2019).

ALD is listed on Euronext Paris, compartment A (ISIN: FR0013258662; Ticker: ALD) and its share is included in the SBF120 index. ALD's controlling shareholder is Societe Generale.

For more information, you can follow us on Twitter @ALDAutomotive or visit www.aldautomotive.com.