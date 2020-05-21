Log in
ALD    ALD   FR0013258662

ALD

(ALD)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 05/21 11:30:00 am
9.145 EUR   +0.83%
01:25pALD : Update on the share buyback program
EQ
05/20ALD : Changes to the ALD Board of DirectorsChanges to the ALD Board of Directors
PU
05/14ALD : Report on share repurchases
PU
ALD: Update on the share buyback program

05/21/2020 | 01:25pm EDT

ALD
ALD: Update on the share buyback program

21-May-2020 / 19:21 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press release

 

Paris, 21 May 2020

 

UPDATE ON THE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

 

 

 

 

ALD reports share buyback transactions executed between 14 May 2020 and 20 May 2020, under Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse ("EU Market Abuse Regulation").

 

The transactions are part of the share buyback programme authorized by the combined General Meeting dated 22 May 2019 a description of which is accessible on ALD website.

 

 

Aggregate presentation (per day and market)

 

 

 

 

A detailed reporting of share buyback transactions is available on the Company's website.

 

About

 

ALD

ALD is a global leader in mobility solutions providing full service leasing and fleet management services across 42 countries to a client base of large corporates, SMEs, professionals and private individuals. A leader in its industry, ALD places sustainable mobility at the heart of its strategy, delivering innovative mobility solutions and technology-enabled services to its clients, helping them focus on their everyday business.

 

With 6,500 employees around the globe, ALD manages 1.78 million vehicles (at end-March 2020).

 

ALD is listed on Compartment A of Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR0013258662; Ticker: ALD) and is included in the SBF120 index. Société Générale is ALD Automotive's majority shareholder.

 

Regulatory filing PDF file

Document title: Buyback
Document: https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=XYESLVAWMX

Language: English
Company: ALD
1 Rue Eugène et Armand Peugeot
92500 Rueil-Malmaison
France
Internet: https://www.aldautomotive.com/
ISIN: FR0013258662
Euronext Ticker: ALD
AMF Category: Share buyback / Disposal of own shares / Description of the buyback programme
EQS News ID: 1053125
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1053125  21-May-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1053125&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 9 908 M
EBIT 2020 556 M
Net income 2020 462 M
Debt 2020 18 838 M
Yield 2020 5,92%
P/E ratio 2020 8,00x
P/E ratio 2021 7,39x
EV / Sales2020 2,27x
EV / Sales2021 2,28x
Capitalization 3 659 M
Managers
NameTitle
Tim Torben Albertsen Chief Executive Officer
Philippe Laurent Charles Heim Chairman
John Saffrett Chief Operating Officer & Deputy CEO
Gilles Momper Chief Financial Officer
Didier Hauguel Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALD-34.47%4 022
UNION PACIFIC-11.91%112 663
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY-1.09%57 971
CSX CORPORATION-8.84%52 327
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION-10.54%44 488
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED2.55%31 553
