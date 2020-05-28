Log in
ALD: Update on the share buyback program

05/28/2020 | 03:20pm EDT

ALD
ALD: Update on the share buyback program

28-May-2020 / 21:17 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press release

 

Paris, 28 May 2020

 

UPDATE ON THE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

 

 

 

 

ALD reports share buyback transactions executed between 21 May 2020 and 28 May 2020, under Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse ("EU Market Abuse Regulation").

 

The transactions are part of the share buyback programme authorized by the combined General Meeting dated 20 May 2020 a description of which is accessible on ALD website.

 

 

Aggregate presentation (per day and market)

 

 

 

 

A detailed reporting of share buyback transactions is available on the Company's website.

 

About

 

ALD

ALD is a global leader in mobility solutions providing full service leasing and fleet management services across 42 countries to a client base of large corporates, SMEs, professionals and private individuals. A leader in its industry, ALD places sustainable mobility at the heart of its strategy, delivering innovative mobility solutions and technology-enabled services to its clients, helping them focus on their everyday business.

 

With 6,500 employees around the globe, ALD manages 1.78 million vehicles (at end-March 2020).

 

ALD is listed on Compartment A of Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR0013258662; Ticker: ALD) and is included in the SBF120 index. Société Générale is ALD Automotive's majority shareholder.

 

Regulatory filing PDF file

Document title: ALD Share buyback
Document: https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=GVTDCNUIDF

Language: English
Company: ALD
1 Rue Eugène et Armand Peugeot
92500 Rueil-Malmaison
France
Internet: https://www.aldautomotive.com/
ISIN: FR0013258662
Euronext Ticker: ALD
AMF Category: Share buyback / Disposal of own shares / Description of the buyback programme
EQS News ID: 1058345
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1058345  28-May-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1058345&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
