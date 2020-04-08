Press release

Paris, 8 April 2020

ALD and Wheels sign partnership agreement with Mitsubishi Auto Leasing Corporation to extend global coverage to Japan

ALD and Wheels, who formed a Global Alliance 10 years ago, have signed a committed partnership agreement with Mitsubishi Auto Leasing Corporation ('MAL') as part of their Asia coverage expansion, effective from April 1, 2020.

According to the terms of this agreement ALD- Wheels and MAL will cooperate in providing automotive leasing and fleet management services to global corporations in Japan. The cooperation includes cross referrals, common participation to

global fleet tenders, comprehensive fleet services such as fuel provision, insurance, accident management, telematics; and overall support including transparent commercial terms and global fleet reporting using the ALDNet.com platform.

The parties have agreed to invest in dedicated international resources to provide as much consistency as possible to their common clients across all countries, including Japan.

"Japan is a very large market for corporate leasing and fleet management services where our clients are looking for improved services and a consistent approach to open collaboration, reporting and TCO savings support. We believe that MAL's strong customer base, quality of services and strategy to internationalize, make them an excellent partner to serve our global clients in Japan" said Tim Albertsen, Chief Executive Officer of ALD.

"This new partnership with MAL in Japan is a great step forward for our international clients for whom this market has considerable importance in their global fleet. We're thrilled to offer our clients the reliable fleet services of MAL," said Dan Frank, President and CEO of Wheels. "The growing footprint of the Alliance in Asia, with the opening in Malaysia, reinforces our leadership position in the geographical coverage we can offer."